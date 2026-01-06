What Texas A&M is Getting in New Offensive Lineman Commit Trovon Baugh

Head coach Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies are tasked with reloading after an 11-2 record in the 2025 season, which featured an appearance in the College Football Playoff, and the Aggies have begun that task on the right foot, being very active through the opening days of the transfer portal.

And on Monday afternoon, the Aggies continue their work in the transfer portal, adding another offensive lineman out of the portal this time, South Carolina transfer Trovon Baugh, as reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

With the addition of Baugh, Texas A&M is now up to two incoming transfers on the offensive line, both of whom come from other SEC teams. Baugh is heading to College Station from South Carolina, and LSU Tigers transfer offensive lineman Coen Echols, who committed to the Aggies on Sunday.

Taking a Deeper Dive at the Newest Texas A&M Commit

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The six-foot-four, 337-pound offensive lineman is as experienced a player as is going to be found in the transfer portal, with not just any experience but with three seasons of experience in the trenches in the SEC.

Baugh, who wrapped up his junior season with the Gamecocks in 2025, arrives in College Station after a year where he played in all 12 games of the season while making 11 starts at right guard for South Carolina.

In his full three-year tenure with the Gamecocks, Baugh made appearances in a total of 35 games while making a total of 19 career starts. The offensive lineman saw the field quickly in his career as he played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2023, making eight starts. For his play as a freshman, Baugh earned a Freshman All-SEC selection.

For the Aggies heading into the 2026 season, the offensive line unit will be going to undertake a major reshaping with the key losses of tackle Trey Zuhn and guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams, who have been mainstays of the Texas A&M offensive line over the past few seasons.

Adding Baugh, who is a proven commodity in the SEC as a player with close to 20 starts under his belt in the conference, gives the Aggies what should be a reliable interior offensive lineman with the desired size and ability upfront, who can be a true plug-in starter from the jump in 2026.

And for Baugh, it's a move to a different SEC program that has championship expectations heading into next season in what's likely his final year of college eligibility.