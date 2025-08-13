Where The Tight End Room Stands Heading Into The 2025 Season
Heading into the 2025 college football season, Texas A&M's tight end room should become more active as they have eight on their roster. After losing top tight end Tre Watson last season to the Kansas City Chiefs as he was signed as a free agent.
The Aggies had ten tight ends last year, as they shuffled through, so this year with eight, hopefully head coach Mike Elko can play more of them. In the passing game, the Aggies lean more towards throwing to the wide receivers rather than the tight ends, but with the improvement of Marcel Reed's passing game, he may add some more plays this season.
"I think he's really getting comfortable and really building continuity with some of our wideouts and skilled players," offensive coordinator Collin Klein said about Reed. "... I think that the level of anticipation on some of those throws is getting better and improving with that trust and continuity, which is good to see."
After Watson has made his way to a professional team this offseason, the Aggies have returned some dominant tight ends, recruited new ones, and picked up a freshman. With the tight end group being smaller this season, Klein mentioned how he was going to use them this season.
"That's a good problem to have," Klein said when being asked about the number of tight ends. "... It'll be a little bit week to week, it'll be very competitive amongst them, and whatever gives us the best chance to be successful and exploit the defense and make them strain, then that's what we are going to do."
The Aggies secured redshirt senior Amari Niblack out of the transfer portal after he spent two seasons at Alabama and one at Texas. The Southeastern Conference native has stood out to the coaching staff due to his
"I think he is one of those kind of utility pieces that is going to be able to provide a lot of diversity," Klein said about Niblack. "... As far as run game, pass game at that tight end position, you know I really think he's going to provide a really good skill set for us."
With the Aggies kicking off the season in a little under three weeks, the tight ends should really heat up and get the offense started off on a strong note. With much anticipation of Texas A&M football returning to Kyle Field this season, hopefully, the tight ends can be dominant.