Which Texas A&M Defensive Players Are in a 'Make or Break' Spring

Spring practice is a crucial time period for players to settle in, refresh their memories and group together in preparation for a new season ahead.

It’s also the time period in which these guys gain an opportunity to build trust with their teammates and the staff, and prove that they are worthy of playing time. With a Texas A&M defense featuring several new faces to the roster, competition for starting spots is one of the primary storylines for the Aggies.

Here are some defensive players who are on the prove-it train this spring:

Samuel M’Pemba

Georgia outside linebacker Damon Wilson Jr. (35) celebrates with Georgia outside linebacker Samuel M'Pemba (26) and Georgia inside linebacker Terrell Foster (30) aft getting a sack during the UGA G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Red won 31-26. News Joshua L Jones | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sophomore defensive end Sam M’Pemba has sat a year with the Aggies after transferring from Georgia in the 2025 transfer period. M’Pemba appeared in 14 games during his two seasons with the Bulldogs, logging eight total tackles before arriving in College Station.

M’Pemba didn’t see much action in maroon and white last year, playing in two games against UTSA and Utah State with a tackle in each and a sack against Utah State. Even so, he could be poised to make a bigger contribution as he possesses what many others competing for his position don’t have: A year under head coach Mike Elko.

The former five-star recruit also possesses good size, measuring in at 6-foot-3 and just over 250 pounds. If he can take the steps to build rapport with his coaches, he could see the field as a guy that can make an immediate impact. For M’Pemba, it’s either that, or get lost in the depth chart battle.

Anto Saka

Dec 23, 2023; Las Vagas, NV, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane (96) celebrates with Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Anto Saka is a portal recruit that has some of the most exciting potential out of this recent transfer class, leaving Northwestern for Texas A&M. The junior defensive lineman didn’t make much of a lasting impact on the field with the Wildcats and is in need of technical refinement, but his size offers a glimpse into his promise.

At 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, Saka has the physicality that can empower a Texas A&M defensive line that desperately needs rebuilding. During spring practice, his main objective is to immediately start showcasing his development as a guy that can go out and immediately make a difference in the trenches — that starts through both technical improvement and building chemistry with the guys he’ll be lining up alongside.

The Marco Jones vs T.J. Searcy Debate

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Last but not least, the position battle between Marco Jones and T.J. Searcy will be one of the biggest decisions for the Aggies to make this spring. Both are fighting for the primary edge spot, and both are heavy contenders to take over Cashius Howell’s post as he goes to the NFL Draft.

Jones’ arrival to campus as a true freshman last year brought on a stir, and he was moderately productive for the Aggies in his appearances. He has the skill level, but Searcy outranks him in experience. After transferring from Florida last season, the junior made several appearances for the Aggies and carded 31 tackles and 1.5 sacks throughout the season.

Jones and Searcy likely will be the immediate starters, but there’s plenty of more competition for the edge depth chart. Interestingly, M’Pemba and Saka will also have a chance to battle it out on the edge, although they likely will be slotted further inside. Elko also added San Diego State transfer Ryan Henderson to the mix.

It’ll be interesting to see how all the pieces fall into place in this particular position battle, as well as the defense as a whole. There’s one truth that pertains especially to the spring season however: There’s nothing wrong with a little heavy competition.

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