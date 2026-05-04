How Texas A&M's Roster Depth Compares to Rest of the SEC

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko has been far from absent this offseason, as he attempts to restructure the roster for the upcoming season. With transfers and freshmen alike, this is not the same team that lost in the first round of the College Football Playoff to the Miami Hurricanes.

As Elko works his magic in recruiting, all we can do is wait in anticipation, compare the new additions to who they replaced, and pin them up against the rival rosters. What is the floor for this team, and what is the ceiling?

A&M Offense Against the SEC

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton celebrates after catching his third touchdown pass of the game, giving Alabama a 27-20 lead at Jordan-Hare Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, there were significantly more offensive players from A&M drafted to the NFL than in recent years. Because of that, the Aggies had to almost rebuild their entire o-line, and get Marcel Reed a couple more weapons.

All of a sudden, the offense is coming together piece by piece. Isaiah Horton transfers from Alabama to play alongside Mario Craver. Multiple offensive linemen transfer, notably Wilkin Formby from Alabama, to protect Marcel Reed in the pocket. On top of the fantastic transfers, they managed to sign the fourth-best running back prospect in the country, K.J. Edwards, as well as three top 50 wide receiver prospects.

The truth of the matter is, every other SEC team is reeling in similar prospects. The Southeastern Conference is incredibly competitive, and it would be foolish to think that A&M is miles ahead of everyone else. When comparing A&M's depth chart to their 2026-27 SEC opponents, how will they manage?

The Texas Longhorns have arguably one of the best offenses in college football, especially with the recent pickup of five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman. They are consistently giving their young quarterback weapons and building an offensive line around him.

The same can be said for the Tennessee Volunteers, who ranked No. 1 in the conference for average points per game. Lastly, another offense that can heavily compete is the Georgia Bulldogs. With Gunnar Stockton at the helm and recent transfer wide receiver Isiah Canion, they look dangerous. A&M does not play Georgia in the regular season, but could see them in the SEC championship or postseason.

There's no doubt that the Aggies have a strong offense with crazy potential to make a run, but how does their new defense square up comparatively?

A&M Defense Against the SEC

Mount Miguel's Brandon Arrington tosses the ball as he and teammates warm up before Mount Miguel's game against Oceanside at Oceanside High School | Hayne Palmour IV-The San Diego Union-Tribune

As far as NFL-caliber talent goes, Texas A&M has been a hub for several years. With several key defenders lost to the NFL draft, the Aggies pushed the recruiting throttle full speed. The Aggies look to target mostly defensive linemen and linebackers to fill roster holes, but also DB upgrades as well.

The Aggies signed an impressive five, four-star defensive recruits in the transfer portal, including Anto Saka, the edge out of Northwestern, and Ricky Gibson, a cornerback from Tennessee. The most anticipated recruit, though, did not come from the transfer portal. The No. 1 ATH recruit in the country, Brandon Arrington, has signed with Texas A&M. He is rumored to be playing cornerback at the next level and will be a key factor in the Aggies' defensive success.

Comparatively, there are a few defensive rosters in the SEC that would rival A&M. LSU is notable for their nickname "DB University," which remains true to this day, given their talent in cornerback DJ Pickett and recent transfer, safety Ty Benefield.

The Oklahoma Sooners produced the best defense in the conference in 2026, and really didn't lose too much talent in the offseason. Once again, the Georgia Bulldogs come up in conversation. They will remain elite on both sides of the ball, and they will be starting five transfers on defense in 2026.

The Aggies look very promising for the upcoming season, and only time will tell just how effective the recruiting was over the offseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.