Texas A&M Aggies EDGE Earns High Praise After Spring Game
The Texas A&M Aggies wrapped up spring Saturday afternoon with their annual Maroon and White spring game, in which it was the white team getting the 19-7 victory of the maroon team.
That is despite the maroon team having starting quarterback Marcel Reed and several top playmakers like Mario Craver and Kevin Concepcion.
However, even with those players, the white team defense held them to just seven points on Saturday in a scrimmage that they never trailed. That shutdown defense was led by true freshmen edge rusher Marco Jones, the former four-star prospect by way of Danville, California, who made his presence felt.
"He was hot, and I didn't draft him, and I really wanted to draft him, but they got their hands on him first, and he was telling me all the way since Tuesday like he wants, I wasn't saying 'I'm going to make you pay,' but that's what he was insinuating that," Taurean York said of Jones. "So Marco, he put on display like none other man."
Despite being a true freshman, Jones led both sides in sacks with five while he tallied six tackles, all for a loss, and one pass breakup. The white team finished with seven sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, one interception, and three pass breakups, as they managed to slow down the Maroon offense.
After losing soon to be NFL Draft picks in Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton from last season, one of the bigger questions this offseason was about how the Aggies would make up for the loss of that experience and production. While it is still early in the offseason as Texas A&M did just wrap up spring practice, the standout performance of Jones may ease the concerns heading into fall camp.
"I mean, they're tough, gritty kids," York said of the freshman class. "I like them a lot. In the offseason I liked them a lot when we were doing competitive agilities, I saw that resilience in them, so I'm proud of those guys to continue to go up and up, and that's what we want."
The Aggies will now prepare for their season-opening matchup versus the UTSA Roadrunners on August 30th.