Texas A&M’s Mike Elko Eyes History: Can the Aggies Get There?
Since Mike Elko inherited the Texas A&M program in 2024, his goal has been clear: return the Aggies to the powerhouse status they deserve.
Elko’s first year was a step in the right direction. While the team finished 8-5, dropping four of its last five games, A&M came just one win shy of reaching the SEC Championship for the first time in program history.
This was achieved with a team that didn’t have a definitive starting quarterback until late October and a culture Elko was still in the process of reshaping. Now, entering 2025 with a win already in the books, Elko has been straightforward about the program’s vision.
"We talk very plainly in our building about going to the SEC Championship game, going to the College Football Playoff and competing to win a National Championship. We have not backed away from that since the day I got hired. That's the vision."
What Would It Take for Texas A&M to Make the Playoff?
With the 12-team playoff format entering its second year, the door is open for programs to reach the postseason for the first time in their history. A&M is no exception.
Last season, three SEC teams made the playoff: Georgia (No. 2 seed, 11-1), Texas (No. 5 seed, 11-1), and Tennessee (No. 9 seed, 10-2).
Alabama and South Carolina were on the bubble at 9-3.
So what does that mean for the Aggies? A 10-2 record is the safest path to the playoff. Notably, A&M hasn’t reached double digits in wins since the Johnny Manziel era in 2012, when the team went 11-2 and won the Cotton Bowl.
The 2025 roster could be the most complete team since that 2012 squad, however. With one win already secured, A&M needs nine more to give itself a real shot at the playoff.
With Utah State next on the schedule, a win would put the Aggies at 2-0.
Week three marks the start of A&M’s fifth-toughest schedule, as Elko’s team travels to South Bend to face the No. 9-ranked Notre Dame
The remaining nine games include four currently ranked top-15 opponents: Florida (No. 13), South Carolina (No. 10), LSU (No. 3), and Texas (No. 7). Auburn will likely also be ranked by the time the Aggies meet them.
With that schedule, it’s no wonder A&M hasn’t won double-digit games in over a decade, but the pieces are in place for the Aggies to compete in every matchup.
If games were played today, A&M would likely be favored against Florida, South Carolina, and Auburn, thanks to home-field advantage at Kyle Field. Win all three and you’re sitting at a great spot. Win two of the three and you’re still doing great. Win one or fewer and you are in trouble.
Success in that critical three-game stretch is key, especially with road trips to South Bend, Baton Rouge, and Austin looming. Pulling off upsets in two of those contests could give A&M a foot in the door of the playoffs.
Ultimately, it will all come down to how A&M performs under the spotlight. With marquee matchups ahead, the Aggies will once again have the college football world watching.
With an offense seemingly tailor-made for Marcel Reed’s strengths and a defense showing signs of improvement, could 2025 be the year Texas A&M finally exceeds expectations?