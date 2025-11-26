Why Texas A&M Defense is Embracing Revenge vs. Texas Longhorns
Rivalry weekend is here, and the best rivalry in all of college football is set to kick it off.
On Friday night, the Lone Star Showdown between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns is set to take place and it has potential to be one of the best renditions of the matchup in recent memory.
Fueled by revenge and a burning desire to “BTHO t.u.,” the Texas A&M defense is extremely motivated heading into the biggest game of the season.
Texas A&M Ready for Revenge
It is no secret that this is the biggest game of the year for both the Aggies and the Longhorns. If Texas A&M wins, it is in its first SEC Championship in program history and completes its first undefeated regular season since 1992. If the Longhorns win, their dream of becoming the first three-loss College Football Playoff team ever.
Before the bowl games last season, Texas A&M fans were looking forward at getting revenge on the Longhorns when the teams face off in 2025.
“You know, this is the one we’ve been waiting for,” Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III said. “Since SEC Media day, all the guys have been talking about it, the questions have came up and it’s finally here. We’re working hard to prepare for it and we’re really excited about this one.”
Saturday is not just about exacting revenge for last year’s squad, but for Texas A&M assistant coach Jordan Peterson. The last time the Aggies and Longhorns faced off in Austin was in 2011 and saw a personal foul penalty on Trent Hunter set up a memorable field goal for kicker Justin Tucker.
“Ever since then, he had a bad taste in his mouth,” Lee said. “I kind of feel for him and I want to bring this win home for him.”
While this is the biggest game of the season, the Aggies can not let it get too big.
”It’s exciting,” running back Amari Daniels said. “That's what we play the game for. We play the game for the trophies. [Mike] Elko said during this time of year, this is trophy season. So every time you line up, either you're going to win some or you're going to lose some. We're ready for the opportunity. Can't wait to go there next week.”
Kickoff between the two arch rivals is set for Friday, Nov. 28 at 6:30 pm CT at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.