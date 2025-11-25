Texas A&M OL Ar’maj Reed-Adams Takes Shot at Texas Players
The Lone Star Showdown may be the best rivalry in all of college football.
For the foreseeable future, rivalry week will be blessed by the Texas A&M Aggies playing the Texas Longhorns, a rivalry so fierce that both schools sing about each other in their respective fight songs.
The last time the two teams faced off, the Longhorns left Kyle Field victorious after over a decade-long hiatus, downing the Aggies 17-7. Once the Aggies left the field, Texas players took to the centerfield logo and started stomping on it and tearing it up. Their shenanigans did not last very long before Texas coach Steve Sarkisian ushered his squad off the field, but it was still a show of blatant disrespect.
Ar’maj Reed-Adams Calls Out Texas Longhorns
During a Tuesday press conference, Texas A&M star offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams was asked about the incident, to which he gave a charged response.
”We’re going to get it handled, I don’t want to speak on nobody,” Reed-Adams said. “Yeah, cowards do what cowards do.”
Any time Texas and Texas A&M face off, emotions are sure to be through the roof. From the first game in 1894, the two teams have despised each other and have been playing for the title of the Lone Star State’s flagship football program. With over a century of lore, there is little need to add more fuel to the fire.
“The emotions are going to be high, the energy is going to be high,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said on Monday. “Through all of that, you've got to find a laser focus to do the things that you have to do to go out and be successful, play-in and play-out. Sometimes you can want something so bad, it almost blinds you. You have to be really careful about that. That's always the thing that comes up in these rivalry games when you talk about how bad each team wants to be successful. It's the team that can really kind of rise above the moment a little bit, and maintain that focus and maintain the composure that they need to go out and be successful."
For both teams, the stakes could not get much higher. The Aggies are playing to keep a perfect season alive and clinch a spot in the SEC Championship before their undeniable College Football Playoff run and the Longhorns are fighting for a shot at becoming the first three-loss team to make the College Football Playoff.
As tension continues to build, expect some extracurricular activity on Friday night.