This Is What Kept Texas A&M Running Back Amari Daniels In College Station
The final regular season game at Kyle Field in 2025 could not have gone any better for the Texas A&M Aggies, treating the six-digit home crowd to a 48-0 stomping of the Samford Bulldogs.
The game had all the features of your traditional 2025 Texas A&M football team, with the defense holding the Bulldogs to 0-for-15 on third downs and quarterback Marcel Reed throwing for three touchdowns, all in the first quarter, including a 58-yard moon ball right into the hands of Ashton Bethel-Roman.
But the big story of the day was the team's senior players, specifically running back Amari Daniels, who made his final Kyle Field appearance a memorable one by taking nine carries for 106 yards and a touchdown, his first time in his career going over 100 yards.
"I'm Just Ready When My Number Is Called"
After the career day, Daniels took some time to reminisce on his time with the team, and though his 2025 season saw a steady decline in playing time, the running back was still grateful for the program, which he said was the reason he stayed in College Station instead of hitting the transfer portal.
"It's a good program," Daniels said in his postgame press conference. "You can't always just look at, 'oh, my playing time out here, and this and that,' you gotta look at what you do best, because as a football player, all those boys (the younger players) now look up to you, and I feel like even some of the runs that I had last year, I probably haven't done my best on them."
Daniels also talked about the touchdown he scored in the second quarter, his first of the year, and how much it meant to him in his final game in front of the home crowd.
"It was good, I was quite tied down on my last home game at Kyle Field," Daniels said. "It felt good, and that's it. I'm just ready for the next opportunity."
And when the halfback was asked about a long-lasting memory he'll hold of the stadium, his answer was one that many fans of recent times would say, the team's incredible upset of a top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide back in 2021.
"I was just talking about that, back in 2021, when we beat Alabama here," Daniels said. "That was the one where we rushed the field and all that, so that was fun to be a part of. That's one memory that I'll always remember forever, like forever."
Daniels still has one more regular-season game to play in before he departs from the Maroon and White, and it couldn't be any bigger, as the Aggies travel to the state capital of Austin for the first time since 2010 to combat the Texas Longhorns on Friday night.