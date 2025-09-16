Why Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Is One of CFB's Fastest Risers
After Marcel Reed and the Aggies vanished all college football playoff hopes for now 0-2 Notre Dame, Texas A&M football has been a new contender and a force to be reckoned with. Reed showed a lot of growth during Week 3 as On3 tabbed him as a "top riser from Week 3."
Against the Fighting Irish, Reed went 17 for 37, picking up 360 yards of offense as he threw two touchdowns and recorded his first interception of the season. The matchup was back and forth and ended up coming down to a 4th and goal conversion that ended up winning the Aggies the game.
Prior to his resilient effort against Notre Dame, On3 ranked Reed outside of the Top 300 and No. 38 at the quarterback position. He was able to jump up a lot of spots after he showed what he was capable of, as he now sits at player No. 200 and quarterback No. 25.
It is no secret that Texas A&M football has struggled through the past, as it hasn't started off 3-0 since the 2021 season, when the Aggies finished 8-4. The young, gritty quarterback in Reed is just what the Aggies need to lead them to what is shaping up to be an exciting season.
Reed Rising
Through three games and his first season dominantly at the QB1 spot, Reed has improved in many areas, including his passing game, which some would argue was shaky last season. Reed has been seen as a 'run-first' player, yet this season he has proved otherwise.
While he still has a talent for running the ball, additions like Mario Craver and KC Concepcion have given Reed the opportunity to throw the ball downfield to these dynamic players who are able to make dynamic plays for Texas A&M.
After passing for over 300 yards for the first time this season, Reed has already picked up 869 passing yards through three games, with a whole lot of season left, whereas last season his total yardage was 1,864. He is well on his way to surpassing that.
The Aggies are riding on a bye week this weekend, yet next weekend opens up Southeastern Conference play against the Auburn Tigers, who have looked pretty dominant, yet they face a true test as they go on the road to Oklahoma this weekend.
After Reed's incredible performance against Notre Dame, he is not stopping anytime soon as this Aggie team has their sights set high.