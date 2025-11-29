All Aggies

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Returns After Injury Scare vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed went down with an injury in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. / Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images
Texas A&M Aggies fans got a major pit in their stomach in the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns.

After making a cut on a run, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed went down in obvious pain before being tended to by trainers. His left knee twisted awkwardly on the run, causing immediate concern about a serious injury.

But fortunately, after about a minute on the turf, Reed eventually got up and jogged off under his own power before running up and down the sideline shorty after. Reed exited having completed 4 of 9 passes for 47 yards along with five carries for 29 yards and returned for Texas A&M's next possession on offense.

Texas A&M's Backup QB Enters Briefly

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O’Neill
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Miles O’Neill warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Texas A&M backup quarterback Miles O'Neiil entered the game for Reed and handed it off on third down. The Aggies looked to settle for a field goal after that play, but the kick was blocked by Texas defensive end Ethan Burke.

This season, O'Neill has gone 7 of 14 passing for 120 yards, one touchdown and two picks. Last season as a true freshman, he went 5 of 6 passing for 51 yards, a touchdown and no picks.

Leading up to the game, the Texas defense talked about Reed's growth this season and his ability as a quarterback along with who he is off the field.

"Great player, great person on and off the field," Texas defensive end Colin Simmons said of Reed. "So I want to give him that. And yeah, he's a hell of a quarterback."

Some of the most notable of these comments came from Texas safety Michael Taaffe, who spoke highly of Reed's personality off the field.

"I know Marcel fairly well, great guy, great dude, and clearly a great quarterback," Taaffe said during press conferences with the media this week. "We did a Sonic commercial together, so as much as I didn't want to like him, it was really hard not to because he's a really good guy. You know the quarterback at A&M and the safety at Texas, you don't want them to be friends, but it was hard not to like him, he's an amazing dude."

Headed into the Texas game, Reed had gone 189 of 306 passing for 2,752 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interception this season. He's also added 77 carries for 395 yards and seven scores.

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

