Why Texas A&M's Taurean York Connects With This NFL Franchise

This week, over 300 prospects will look to make their mark on the 2026 NFL Combine. The Texas A&M Aggies, a well represented program at the combine, have already had some of their players making headlines in their pre-combine press conferences.

On Wednesday morning, Taurean York met with the media to share his thoughts on the NFL Combine and the draft process as a whole. According to TexAgs LIVE host David Nuño, the former Texas A&M linebacker revealed that the Detroit Lions are the NFL franchise he connects with the most.

“Detroit, for sure," York said. "Dan Campbell is a Texas A&M guy. Grit is their identity—that’s what the ‘G’ stands for at A&M in G.R.I.N.D. A lot of similarities in how the programs are run. I like the Lions a lot.”

The acronym York refers to stands for Grit, Relentless, Effort, Integrity, Now, and Dependable. Under Campbell in Detroit, the Texas A&M linebacker believes that the Lions embody the traits he values most as he prepares for the draft.

A Connection Built Around Toughness

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since taking over in Detroit, Dan Campbell has emphasized the same brand of toughness that Texas A&M has built its program around, making York's connection one that feels relatively familiar. Campbell's leadership style — one that focuses on the little details and accountability — mirrors the leadership style that the Aggies have operated with under head coach Mike Elko.

That overlap gives York more than enough reason to mention the Lions before the combine. He comes from a program that prides itself on effort and accountability, and he sees those same traits in one of the NFL's most unique cultures.

Campbell's past as a hard-nosed tight end at Texas A&M only reinforces why his name carries weight among Aggie draft prospects. From 1995-1998, Campbell helped lead the Aggies to a Big 12 South Championship in 1997 and a Big 12 title in 1998. He also earned the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player, the Aggie Heart Award, after serving as a team captain in 1998.

York's emphasis on grit isn't just something he mentioned — it's something he showed on a weekly basis during his time at Texas A&M. Across three years with the Aggies, the linebacker totaled 228 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, and 6.5 sacks. He also came away with one interception and two fumble recoveries.

While it's not a guarantee that he will hear his name called by Detroit, the traits that draw him to the Lions are the same ones that will make him a force wherever he lands.