Why Texas A&M’s Transfer Wide Receivers Passed the Eye Test
New season. Fresh start.
Within minutes of the first half, there was instantaneous charisma between Marcel Reed and possibly his soon-to-be two favorite targets. It seemed like a new era, where a page got turned and a new chapter was beginning to unfold.
The first chapter ended with an electrifying boost to a season that saw Mario Craver and KC Concepcion combine for three touchdowns, lifting the Aggies to a 42-24 victory over the Roadrunners.
“We have a lot of confidence in those two guys,” Mike Elko said. “We feel like those two kids are really talented receivers. I think we made some of the strides that we want to make.”
Blossoming Each Drive
Collin Klein’s playcalling started aggressively in the opening minutes of the offense’s first possession. The players he hoped to get involved early in the game did not go according to plan, but it quickly evolved with 11 different receivers touching the ball.
On the first play, Reed connected with Concepcion for his first target and reception as a member of the Aggies, which went for a 15-yard gain. Klein’s layout to get the receivers' touches began to appear mapped out and planned on each route run, but the 80-yard punt return by Concepcion for his first A&M touchdown of the season was not.
Impressive escapes to dodge tackles and create space were on display all evening by the dynamic duo that seemed to skyrocket every drive. Early in the second quarter, Reed connected with Concepcion on a 26-yard bullet pass, and two plays later, set the offensive line up to assist Craver’s first touchdown in Aggieland that went for 24 yards.
“Definitely a full circle moment for me,” Craver said. “I’ve always been a ball and hands guy. That’s why they brought me here for run-after-catch situations.”
One touchdown became two touchdowns for Concepcion after Reed found his man in stride, leaving it up to his crafty footwork to skip into the endzone for the 31-yard score. In the third quarter, Craver capped off his memorable night with a 22-yard bubble screen touchdown, where he did not hesitate to credit his teammates for making it all possible.
“Ash and Terry Bussey did a great, phenomenal job today blocking on the perimeter,” Craver said. “I wouldn’t be able to make those plays without them.”
The 13 drives, which had four 3-and-outs, did produce answers for how productive the passing game would be. Craver ending the home opener at Kyle Field as A&M’s leading receiver, collecting eight receptions for 122 yards, while Concepcion produced three receptions for 72 yards, proves it’s a sign that this group can pass the next test with potential to be the best receiving class to come through Aggieland.
Mindset
Confidence is key, especially after a win.
Craver’s body language said it all after he appeared mentally and physically pleased with the Maroon and White’s performance.
“I came here to win,” Craver said. “I felt like the team I was at last year, I wasn’t utilized enough, so when I came here, they had a plan for me.”
Iron sharpens iron.
That was another message from Craver, who touched on the importance of his relationship with Concepcion, as well as the rest of the team.
“We know the team goes as we go,” Craver said. “The offense goes as we go. As soon as you make an explosive play, here comes the O-line. Here comes the running backs. That’s just what we do. We are playmakers. We are game changers. That’s what we do.”
There’s no denying the evidence that both receivers helped A&M and each other flourish.
“Ever since day one, we've been trying to make each other better. I’m pointing out his flaws. He’s pointing out my flaws. That’s my dog.”
Craver and Concepcion proved themselves against UTSA and can now take the Aggies to the next level in hopes of reaching the promised land.