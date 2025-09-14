SI

Mike Elko Takes Anger Out on Chair After Texas A&M's Defense Allows TD to Notre Dame

This chair felt the wrath of Elko.

Tim Capurso

Elko was not pleased with the performance of his defense early on vs. the Fighting Irish.
Elko was not pleased with the performance of his defense early on vs. the Fighting Irish. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mike Elko was not pleased with the Texas A&M defense in the first quarter of the team's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, and a folding chair paid the price because of it.

During a first quarter Fighting Irish scoring drive, Elko's defense was flagged a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, then yielded a 43-yard reception to Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon that brought the Irish to the Aggies' 5-yard line. Notre Dame's Jadarian Price scored a rushing touchdown two plays later.

Moments later, NBC cameras caught a frustrated Elko firing a folding chair before tearing into his defensive players in an impassioned rant on the sidelines.

The chair was definitely not in good shape, but Elko's defense did hold the Fighting Irish to a field goal on the next drive after the rant, so they fared a bit better.

Unfortunately, Notre Dame widened its lead with a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback CJ Carr to Love in the second quarter.

Attention folding chairs on the Texas A&M sideline: you've officially been warned.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football