Mike Elko Takes Anger Out on Chair After Texas A&M's Defense Allows TD to Notre Dame
Mike Elko was not pleased with the Texas A&M defense in the first quarter of the team's game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, and a folding chair paid the price because of it.
During a first quarter Fighting Irish scoring drive, Elko's defense was flagged a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, then yielded a 43-yard reception to Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon that brought the Irish to the Aggies' 5-yard line. Notre Dame's Jadarian Price scored a rushing touchdown two plays later.
Moments later, NBC cameras caught a frustrated Elko firing a folding chair before tearing into his defensive players in an impassioned rant on the sidelines.
The chair was definitely not in good shape, but Elko's defense did hold the Fighting Irish to a field goal on the next drive after the rant, so they fared a bit better.
Unfortunately, Notre Dame widened its lead with a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback CJ Carr to Love in the second quarter.
Attention folding chairs on the Texas A&M sideline: you've officially been warned.