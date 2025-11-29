Did Marcel Reed Just Play His Way Out of Heisman Trophy Candidacy?
Battered Aggie Syndrome is officially back.
It feels like no matter how good the Texas A&M Aggies are, the Texas Longhorns will find a way to beat them when the lights are the brightest. In Texas A&M’s best season in over 30 years, with a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback, the Longhorns still found a way to beat the Aggies when it mattered.
With the loss to the Longhorns, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed may have just played his way out of the Heisman Trophy race in the Aggies’ 27-17 loss to Texas.
Marcel Reed Sells Late Vs Texas Longhorns
Down 27-17, the Aggies got the ball with a chance to drive down the field and cut into the Texas lead. After marching into Longhorns territory, Reed launched a ball into quadruple coverage that was undercut by Texas star safety Michael Taaffe and picked off near the three-yard line.
After the Aggies’ defense held strong and forced a three-and-out, Reed launched another interception on his very first play back that allowed the Longhorns to kneel out the game.
"I think he misread the coverage and put the ball where he shouldn't,” Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said about Reed’s late interceptions.
Reed finished the game with 180 yards and two interceptions with a 63 percent completion rate. Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who was considered to be a preseason Heisman Trophy Candidate and was ruled one of college football’s first busts, was right there with Reed, recording 179 yards and a touchdown with a 48 percent completion rate.
"I don't know, and I don't care,” Reed said when asked about his Heisman Trophy chances after the game. ”Whatever they want to say about it, they can say. I'm trying to play for a National Championship right now."
Heading into the game, Marcel Reed seemed like he would be sitting in New York as a finalist come time to hand out the Heisman. After tacking on another two interceptions, no touchdowns and a loss, his performance may have slammed the door on his Heisman dream. Even if Reed does not make the cut this season, he would have another opportunity next season, barring an unlikely early NFL Draft declaration.
"This is a feeling we don't want to feel anymore,” Reed said in the post-game press conference. “We haven't felt it in a long time."
Depending on how generous the College Football Playoff selection committee feels, the Texas A&M Aggies will likely host a playoff game at Kyle Field in three weeks, which could be a blessing in disguise considering all four teams with byes last season lost their first game.