Year 3 Is When It All Comes Together for Mike Elko at Texas A&M

There is a reason the third season consistently matters the most for many of college football's greatest coaches.

The first year is about survival, evaluation, and foundation. The second is about progress, adjustment, and establishing an identity.

By the third year, the program begins to look exactly like the coach who built it. That is where Mike Elko currently finds himself at Texas A&M.

Third Season Success

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elko’s first season was about establishing a foundation in College Station. He had to evaluate a roster he inherited, instill his standards, and begin changing the culture. Year 2 was the next step, where Texas A&M needed to produce tangible progress. Year 3 is entirely different.

Now, Elko has players in his program who have spent multiple years learning his system, taking in his expectations, and understanding what it means to play for him and the program as a whole.

The freshmen he recruited early in his Aggie career are no longer freshmen. They are upperclassmen who are physically developed enough to become the players who define the program.

Historically, Year 3 is often when previous coaching changes begin to click and produce their clearest results. The very simple reason is that roster turnover officially works in the coach’s favor by the third year.

The players recruited by the previous staff are gradually being replaced by those chosen specifically for the new coach’s system, personality, and vision.

The same principle applies to culture, because culture is almost impossible to establish in a single season. A coach can change expectations immediately, but changing habits takes time for anyone.

Players have to see those standards reinforced repeatedly, meaning underclassmen have to grow up in that environment. Eventually, the culture becomes solidified and is no longer a point to hammer down.

For Elko, that makes Year 3 more than another season; it is the first season in which the foundation he built should be capable of supporting something much bigger than a playoff berth.

Texas A&M has always possessed the resources, recruiting advantages, and expectations necessary to compete at the highest level. The challenge has been turning those advantages into sustained performance.

If his recruits develop, if the culture holds, and if the roster finally functions as the team he envisioned when he arrived, Year 3 could be the season when the pieces start looking like a program. And historically, that is when coaches make their biggest leap.

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