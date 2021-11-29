Would Star RB Zach Evans Consider Transfer to Texas A&M?

Zach Evans once considered Texas A&M a top-five school out of Northshore High School. Would he consider the Aggies again?

According to multiple reports, Evans has requested to enter the NCAA transfer portal from TCU following the hiring of Sonny Dykes from SMU. TCU still plans to stitch together a plan to keep him following a promising, yet injury-plagued sophomore season.

Evans became the first Horned Frog to enter the transfer portal following a 48-14 loss to Iowa State on Friday. More players will likely follow in the aftermath of firing of legendary coach Gary Patterson.

Evans has been a game-changer on the ground when active. In six games, the former No. 2 running back prospect rushed for a team-high 684 yards and five touchdowns. Evans didn’t play in the final five games with a turf toe injury sustained against Texas Tech in early October.

Texas A&M (8-4) could be in the market for a premier running back with experience should Evans be interested. The Aggies are expected to lose standout Isaiah Spiller to the NFL following another 1,000-yard season.

The Aggies' ability to recruit running backs obvious under the direction of Jimbo Fisher. Spiller finished the regular season with 1,011 yards on 179 carries while scoring six touchdowns. Devon Achane recorded 910 yards on 130 attempts and scored 11 total touchdowns, including a 96-yard kickoff return against No. 1 Alabama.

Achane would be expected to move into the No. 1 role next season should Spiller leave. The Aggies depth behind the sophomore from Missouri City would include former top prospects Amari Daniels and L.J. Johnson, both of whom have 20-plus carries.

Evans, who grew up less than 100 miles away from College Station, highly considered joining the SEC prior to his commitment to TCU. Other teams in the running for Evans' commitment back in 2020 included LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Florida and Georgia.

