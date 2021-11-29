BREAKING: Zach Evans to Enter Transfer Portal

Georgia Football has a long and successful history of success when it comes to both the recruiting and development of the running back position.

They are perennially in the mix for some of the nation's premier prospects at the running back position, which meant in 2020, Georgia was heavily involved with the recruitment of five-star running back Zach Evans out of Texas.

So much so, that when early national signing day arrived in 2019, rumors surfaced that Evans had submitted a national letter of intent to the University of Georgia. Though that LOI was never submitted to the NCAA. Evans then went on to delay his commitment announcement that was scheduled during the broadcast during the Under Armour All American game. Evans ultimately signed with the in-state TCU Hornedfrogs, where he went on to rush for 1063 yards on 146 carries and 11 total touchdowns over 15 career games at TCU.

Evans is now entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to reports.

Georgia is plenty deep at the running back position currently, though James Cook and Zamir White are expected to depart following the 2021 season.

