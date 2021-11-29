Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Zach Evans Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Former Georgia Football prospect turned TCU Hornedfrog, Zach Evans has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
    Author:

    Georgia Football has a long and successful history of success when it comes to both the recruiting and development of the running back position. 

    They are perennially in the mix for some of the nation's premier prospects at the running back position, which meant in 2020, Georgia was heavily involved with the recruitment of five-star running back Zach Evans out of Texas. 

    So much so, that when early national signing day arrived in 2019, rumors surfaced that Evans had submitted a national letter of intent to the University of Georgia. Though that LOI was never submitted to the NCAA. Evans then went on to delay his commitment announcement that was scheduled during the broadcast during the Under Armour All American game. Evans ultimately signed with the in-state TCU Hornedfrogs, where he went on to rush for 1063 yards on 146 carries and 11 total touchdowns over 15 career games at TCU.

    Evans is now entering the NCAA Transfer Portal according to reports. 

    Georgia is plenty deep at the running back position currently, though James Cook and Zamir White are expected to depart following the 2021 season. 

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17042717
    News

    BREAKING: Zach Evans to Enter Transfer Portal

    40 seconds ago
    uga-alabama 3834-L
    News

    What History Tells Us: Georgia-Alabama

    1 hour ago
    E4BBA9C5-0F39-41D3-9429-C63FCAD1509B
    News

    How Riley's Move to USC Impacts Georgia

    1 hour ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1399-L
    News

    Georgia/Bama Betting Line Change, UGA Favored BIG

    3 hours ago
    85A155D1-A154-4907-8E9A-DCB4CC128E41
    News

    Saban: "Their Defense is No. 1 in the Nation."

    18 hours ago
    F43B5DDC-43A4-4117-A857-54659764EB1C
    News

    JUST IN: Lincoln Riley Leaving OU for USC

    20 hours ago
    138C1F40-DC28-4283-917E-D9AC75457F85
    News

    AP Poll: Georgia Stays Number One, While Alabama Drops

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_15345025
    News

    REPORT: Florida Expected to Name Head Coach

    22 hours ago