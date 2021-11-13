Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

TCU RB Zach Evans Wants Deion Sanders as Horned Frogs Head Coach

Author:

TCU running back Zach Evans did not shy away from joining in the discussion for the Horned Frogs' head coaching search.

"We want Deion Sanders," Evans tweeted.

Since TCU parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson on Oct. 31, Jerry Kill has stepped in as the team's interim head coach.

SI Recommends

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has been a favorite linked to the Horned Frogs' head coaching vacancy. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Sanders interviewed for the TCU job on Monday and first reported that he was a candidate for the position.

While there is buzz for "Prime Time" in Fort Worth, Sanders currently has the Tigers sitting at 8–1 overall and a perfect 6–0 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Sanders, who has missed JSU's last three games due to recovering from foot surgery complications, finished the abbreviated spring 2020 season with Jackson State at 4–3.

JSU plays Southern University on the road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a chance to clinch the SWAC East division and secure a spot in the league's championship game.  

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Zach Evans_TCU
College Football

TCU's Zach Evans Wants Deion Sanders To Be Team's Head Coach

There is a buzz for "Prime Time" in Fort Worth and the Horned Frogs running back is here for it.

Musah-Herrera-USA-Mexico
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT, Mexico Renew Rivalry in World Cup Qualifying

Follow along as the two heated neighbors meet in a key World Cup qualifier on the road to Qatar 2022.

USMNT star Christian Pulisic
Soccer

Why Christian Pulisic Isn't Starting for the U.S. Friday Night

The Chelsea star will be coming off the bench for the United States on Friday night.

Courtesy NJPW
Wrestling

Buddy Matthews Looks to Make Splash in NJPW Debut

Hot off a long successful stretch with WWE, Matthews is ready to take his career to a new level against Kazuchika Okada.

obj-arrest-warrant
NFL

Sean McVay Says OBJ Could Make Rams Debut Monday

"If we feel like he can help us against the 49ers, then we’ll have him ready to go."

jordan-love-packers-trade-possibility
NFL

Jordan Love Says Aaron Rodgers Plans to Play vs. Seahawks

While Love took reps as signal caller in practice, he plans for Rodgers to be back on Sunday.

d'ernest johnson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

D'Ernest Johnson has a great opportunity to flex his skills with the Browns' depleted at running back.

christian-mccaffrey-panthers
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Rankings: Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey is healthy and playing, but he isn't the top-ranked RB this week!