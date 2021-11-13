TCU running back Zach Evans did not shy away from joining in the discussion for the Horned Frogs' head coaching search.

"We want Deion Sanders," Evans tweeted.

Since TCU parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson on Oct. 31, Jerry Kill has stepped in as the team's interim head coach.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders has been a favorite linked to the Horned Frogs' head coaching vacancy. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Sanders interviewed for the TCU job on Monday and first reported that he was a candidate for the position.

While there is buzz for "Prime Time" in Fort Worth, Sanders currently has the Tigers sitting at 8–1 overall and a perfect 6–0 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Sanders, who has missed JSU's last three games due to recovering from foot surgery complications, finished the abbreviated spring 2020 season with Jackson State at 4–3.

JSU plays Southern University on the road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with a chance to clinch the SWAC East division and secure a spot in the league's championship game.

