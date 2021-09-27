Why The Aggies Won’t Recover From The Arkansas Loss

The Arkansas Razorbacks didn’t just break the Aggies offense on Saturday, they may have broken its will. – The Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

No. 16 Arkansas devastated No. 7 Texas A&M on Saturday, beating its old SWC rival for the first time since the two became SEC foes.

Arkansas bullied an A&M team that struggled offensively in each of its first three games, including a near-miss upset against Colorado in Week 2. Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada was sacked three times, pressured eight times, and posted nine tackles for loss, usually without bringing any extra pressure.

The loss brings more questions than answers after a game in which the offense managed just 4.6 yards per play against the physical and punishing Arkansas defensive line.

Running back Isaiah Spiller did his best to carry the offense himself with 95 yards rushing and 26 yards receiving, but Calzada never got the passing game going, and had just one pass beyond 20 yards.

Calzada has failed to complete 60% of his passes in his two starts, and thanks to injuries, he’s playing behind one of the most inexperienced offensive lines in the league.

The A&M defense is legitimate and excellent, but it can only do so much to carry a struggling offense. With all talent on the roster, it’s hard to watch this offense struggle like it does. Head coach Jimbo Fisher needs to figure out ways to make the game simpler for Calzada. He does not appear comfortable in the pocket or in games in general.

Unless Calzada can improve his reads and gain more comfort in the pocket, things will only get worse. Let’s discuss!

