4-star LB Noah Mikhail Names Texas A&M In Top 3 Schools
In an offseason that has focused on replacing defensive anchors who have left for the pros, yet another potential defensive boost makes a case for Mike Elko's Texas A&M Aggies.
Noah Mikhail, a 4-star, 6'3, 227 lb. linebacker from Bonita High School in La Verne, CA, named Texas A&M University as one of three schools for commitment in a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
The post read the Bible verse 2nd Timothy 1:7, followed by "...Top 3....," and then the tags for USC, Oregon, and Texas A&M.
Mikhail is scheduled to visit Texas A&M University this Friday, and he will make his official announcement on June 30 about which school he decides to take his talents to.
Mikhail has been described as a "tackling machine" by scouts. He had an incredible junior season at Bonita, posting 166 tackles, one sack, 15 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and even snagging an interception. He has also been praised as a two-way player, and a receiver, but will be focusing solely on linebacker in his college career.
According to 247 Sports, Mikhail is currently the 83rd-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, the 10th-ranked linebacker, and the fifth-ranked player in the state of California.
Recruiting analyst Greg Biggins described Mikhail as a "physical player who can really close and is one of the biggest hitters in his region." Mikhail was also praised by Biggins for his intelligence as a player, his natural leadership, and having "the talent to play in any Power 4 program in the country and definitely has an NFL ceiling to him."