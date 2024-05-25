'This Program Will Always Belong To You!' Texas A&M Aggies Coach Mike Elko Shows Excitement For 2024 Season
New Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is making the rounds this spring, visiting A&M clubs across Texas and spreading word of his excitemet for the upcoming season.
On Thursday, he spoke at Houston A&M Club to discuss the upcoming season and his thoughts on taking over the program.
First and foremost, Elko endeared himself to Aggies fans everywhere when he displayed tremendous respect for the tradition and pageantry that is Texas A&M football.
“I will say this as many times as I can: I am honored and blessed to be your head football coach.
“This program will always belong to you, and we are committed to that as a staff. We are unbelievably excited about what Texas A&M is," Elko said. "We have everything we need to be the premier football program in the country, but what we have to do is come together and build the best version of Texas A&M football.”
As Elko continues to turnover players on the roster and attack the transfer portal, he knows what the program is building in College Station. He has a goal, and has no doubt that the team is heading in the right direction.
“When we come together and we build the best version of Texas A&M football, I have no doubt where that will lead us and where that will take us, Elko added.”
What is the "best version" of Texas A&M football? It's relevance. Not just at the SEC level, but nationally. Elko want this program to be in the short discussion among teams that can win a national championship. And as the College Football Playoff has expanded to 12 teams for this season, A&M's confidence could be rewarded.