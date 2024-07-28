4-Star Wide Receiver Dequane Prevo Delays College Commitment
The college football world will have to wait to hear Dequane Prevo's decision on commitment.
The four-star wide receiver from Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana, TX announced Sunday on X that after careful consideration with his family and coaches, that he will be delaying his college commitment.
Prevo was originally scheduled to announce his decision on Thursday, July 30. He narrowed his choices down to five prime football programs: The Arkansas Razorbacks, the USC Trojans, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Baylor Bears, and the Texas A&M Aggies.
Dequane has taken several unofficial visits to College Station, his most recent one coming a little over a month ago on June 20 as a part of Mike Elko's various summer camps.
Should Prevo choose the Aggies over the other schools, it would only add to the successful offseason of recruiting that Mike Elko and Texas A&M have enjoyed, recruiting defensive units such as edge rusher Marco Jones and linebacker Noah Mikhail.
247 Sports has Prevo ranked as the 215th-ranked player in the nation, the 18th-ranked at his position, and the 30th-ranked player in the state of Texas.
In addition to his skills on the gridiron, Prevo has also shown his skills as a track athlete. In the spring of 2023, he ran the 200-meter dash as a freshman in 22.77 seconds, showcasing immaculate speed as he continues to show his prowess as a high school wide receiver, and would be nothing short of a Tyreek Hill-esque receiver for Conner Weigman to sling a deep ball to downfield.