Mike Elko Sets New Expectation for Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Next Season

In his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Texas A&M Aggies, Marcel Reed put on quite the performance.

The former four-star recruit out of Nashville, Tennessee threw for 3,169 yards with 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, and also ran for 493 yards and six touchdowns. As expected, there were certainly some growing pains, but now that he has a year under his belt, the hopes and expectations around College Station are that he can be smarter with the football and not turn it over as much.

When speaking to the media on Tuesday, head coach Mike Elko revealed what he thinks Reed needs to do in order to be the best version of himself.

Mike Elko reveals what he hopes to see from Marcel Reed in 2026

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko speaks with a game official. | John Reed-Imagn Images

"We're looking forward to him consistently being at his best more often," Elko said via TexAgs.

Although this may seem harsh, Reed didn't have his best performances in the team's two losses and biggest games of the year. In Texas A&M's regular-season finale loss to the Texas Longhorns, Reed made a couple of critical mistakes. He completed 20-of-32 passes for 180 yards and two interceptions, as the Aggies went on to lose 27-17.

The very next game, which happened to be their first round matchup in the College Football Playoff, was even worse. Reed completed 25-of-39 passes, throwing no touchdowns and two interceptions again. He also wasn't effective with his feet, as he mustered just 27 yards rushing on 15 attempts.

While these are performances that can haunt a quarterback, Reed can use them to learn and mature. Another thing Elko touched on, was that they can rely on the signal caller more now that he is experienced.

"He now has a full season under his belt. He has been through the wringer. He has 18, or probably close to it, career starts. That allows you to really hone in on him. You're really able to specific the plan to him. He has spent a lot of time with coach (Joey) Lynch."

The Aggies will kick off the 2026 college football season on Sept. 5 against the Missouri State Bears. In the meantime, Reed will get some spring ball work in with new offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins, and also build connections with his new weapons in the wide receiver and tight end rooms.

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