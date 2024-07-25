Aggie Baseball: Evan Aschenbeck, Jackson Appel Make Decisions on Future at Texas A&M
Teammates turned rivals isn't always the path that baseball players take, but with a little bit of luck and choice, such will be the case for former Texas A&M Aggies Jackson Appel and Evan Aschenbeck.
Taken with the No. 169 overall pick in the sixth round and No. 392 overall pick in the 13th round, respectively, both the Aggies' catcher and top closer are set to enter MLB in Chicago. Appel is headed to the White Sox while Aschenbeck will join the Cubs.
The pair will now depart Aggieland for good — at least as players — as they look to chase a dream of playing professionally. Appel's departure wasn't surprising given that he was a graduate student by time he made his way to College Station, but Aschenbeck did have hopes of returning by applying for an extra season of eligibility.
When addressing his decision to sign with the Cubs, he made clear that he did what he could.
"Aggieland, I am forever grateful for the love I have received over the last two years," the pitcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "After not hearing back from the NCAA about additional eligibility, it’s time for me to pursue my dream of playing professional baseball.
"I will be back as often as I can, Aggieland is my home."
Both Appel and Aschenbeck signed one-year deals earning them signing bonuses in the six-figure range. As they now move forward to making their way through the farm systems of their repsective organizations, they'll have to prove their worth at the highest level.
But rest assured, whatever happens, they'll remain close to each other — and to their roots.
"Loving the news that Michael Earley will be the new head coach at Texas A&M," Appel wrote on X after the annoucement was made that Earley would take over for Jim Schlossnagle. "Mike is without a doubt one of the best hitting coaches - if not the best - in college baseball.
"Any player looking to take their game to the next level while playing for the best fans in the nation should know that the only place to do this is at Texas A&M."