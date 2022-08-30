'Wake the World Up': Antonio Johnson Ready to Prove What A&M Can Do

A long offseason comes to an end Saturday for the Texas A&M Aggies, as the Sam Houston State Bearkats come to College Station for an 11 a.m. start. And when the Aggies take the field as the No. 6 team in the country, they'll do so with a nationwide target on their backs.

Defensive back Antonio Johnson is excited to finally get back on the field against a new opponent and prove doubters wrong in the process. But before all that, he made sure to deliver a fiery message to the rest of the college football world when speaking to the media Monday.

"We just got all the pieces in every aspect, offense and defense," Johnson said. "At this point, I feel like it's more of like an excitement of we get to see what we can really do. That's what we get to do this Saturday ... it's just gonna be us waking the world up, like, we here. And you gotta match us, or sorry for you."

With an 8-4 record last year, there were understandably many who doubted what the Aggies could be headed into this season. But an unprecedented recruiting class and returners like Johnson helped solidify their place as a team with some elite preseason projections.

The AP preseason first-team All-American selection even admitted that this year feels unique compared to last season. The secret? Having fun.

"I just feel like it's a brotherhood honestly," Johnson said. "We just have fun together while we are out there on the field. The plays are gonna happen and when we make the plays we just celebrate together as a family and that's what makes it unique this year."

Last season, Johnson was the team's second-leading tackler (79) while adding a sack, five passes defended, and an interception.

He'll aim to add his 2022 total early and often against the Bearkats on Saturday. And if he does, he knows his teammates will be there to celebrate the fun alongside him.

"We all went to war together and now we at this point it's like 'Okay, we can stop beating up on each other,'" he said. "Now we can go beat up on an opposing team. We bout to have fun, that's what it really is."

