Texas A&M Defensive Back Antonio Johnson Named Preseason First-Team All-American

Texas A&M will be represented in the preseason All-American poll. One player is better than zero, right?

A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson was named to the preseason first-team All-American roster by the Associated Press Monday morning. Johnson is expected to be one of the nation’s top defensive backs entering 2022.

A two-year starter for the Aggies, Johnson flourished in 2021. He finished second on the team with 79 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five breakups and an interception. For his efforts, he was named second-team All-SEC. Pro Football Focus also named him a first-team All-American for his efforts in run support as the team’s nickel defender.

The 6-3, 200-pound defender plays everywhere for A&M. Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher said that his role would be “interchangeable” depending on the formation each week. This spring, Johnson took reps at both safety positions and the nickel defender.

Under new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin, A&M is expected to run a variety of different defensive looks, including a 4-2-5 and 4-1-6 scheme with a dime package in the secondary. Currently, Johnson has continued to work first-team reps in the slot entering the final days of fall camp.

“Antonio is a great player. A great guy off the field,” cornerback Jaylon Jones said. “I feel like his assets to the defense are great.”

Johnson was one of nine players from the SEC named to the first-team roster. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte were named to the first-team offense.

Joining Johnson on defense included Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and cornerback Kelee Ringo, along with Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., cornerback Eli Ricks and safety Jordan Battle. All six defensive players are projected first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The No. 6 Aggies open the season at Kyle Field on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston.

