Aggies Begin Fall Camp Without Key Defensive Starter

The Aggies are down a player with the recent news in the trenches

Among the hundreds of fans found at Kyle Field Friday afternoon, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M took the field. Practice is back, and so is Aggie football.

Friday marked the first practice names outside the program were able to attend. For those wondering where McKinnley Jackson was during reps on the defensive line, there's no decision on when he can return to the field.

On Thursday, the sophomore defensive tackle was arrested on a charge of a second-degree felony count of possession of a controlled substance, along with a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.

The bail was set at a $22,000 bond and Jackson was later released per a team representative. The Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman first reported that he is currently suspended from all team actives.

Last season as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in all 10 games for the Aggies. He finished with 13 tackles (two for losses) with 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He is projected to take over for Bobby Brown as the starting nose tackle for the 2021 season.

Brown was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

A native from Lucedale, Miss., Jackson, and fellow 2020 recruit Isaiah Raikes are projected to see a growth in reps. Texas A&M who finished No. 4 in the nation in the final Associated Press poll — it's highest ranking since 1939 — returns nine defensive starters.

