Aggies Break Strikeout Record, Shutout Gators to Advance to College World Series Final
Jim Schlossnagle has amassed seven College World Series appearances and six trips to the semifinals, but he'd never made the final ... until Wednesday night.
The Texas A&M Aggies hit the field needing one win to advance but knew that getting one against star hitter Jac Caglianone and the Florida Gators wouldn't be an easy ask. Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle made both of those things clear before his team faced him for the first time in Omaha.
“Death, taxes, and Florida in Omaha," he said. "Those are three things you can pretty much count on. Cags is — you can only control so much. So, just try to have him hit with nobody on.”
Such was the case for the Aggies. Caglianone only managed to notch two hits all night long, and neither were far enough to bring in any runners. Meanwhile, Texas A&M's pitching trio of Justin Lamkin, Jonathan Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck registered 14 strikeouts to shut down the rest of the Gators' batters. They broke the Aggies' single-season record for strikeouts in the process, and managed to secure a 6-0 shutout victory to send the Gators back to The Swamp.
Texas A&M got started fast, reaping the benefits of a poor start from Florida's Liam Peterson. Gavin Grahovac started things off, but faced a 3-0 start before he could even swing. A couple of foul balls later, and he was aboard with a walk. Jace LaViolette followed suit, as did Hayden Schott after Jackson Appel registered the first out of the inning.
By time Ted Burton stepped up to bat, the bases were loaded. He never swung, but still managed to force a walk, which brought in the first run of the night for the Aggies. After Caden Sorrell flied out to center field, one run became two and the Gators were forced to make a switch at pitcher before the end of the first inning.
It wasn't until the fifth inning that Lamkin's start was finished, but before he was taken out, the Aggies tacked on another run behind two doubles from Kaeden Kent and Gavin Grahovac to make it a 3-0 game. After Schott was walked again at the top of the sixth, Sorrell found the grass behind the wall to register a two-run home run that made it a 5-0 game.
Florida threatened to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning after Caglianone singled and Cade Kurland was walked, but Schlossnagle decided to bring in Aschenbeck to close the deal.
And that he did.
Three straight outs — a fly out, pop out and strikeout — ended the eighth inning for the Gators before they could bring in any runners, and suddenly the game was back in the hands of the Aggies.
A deep ball that hit the wall on the right side allowed Ali Camarillo to advance to third base before a base hit to right field from Kent brought him in to mark the final score before Florida's last three outs.
The 6-0 shutout victory meant the Aggies now advance to the College World Series final to face the Tennessee Volunteers in a battle between two would-be first-time winners. Meanwhile, Florida's season ends with its first shutout loss in two years — which also came against Texas A&M.
Game 1 of the College World Series Final is slated for Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. CST.