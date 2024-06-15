Jim Schlossnagle Reveals Key to Slowing Down Jac Caglianone for Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Tx. — Jim Schlossnagle has faced Jac Caglianone before.
This season, that came in the form of an SEC series in the middle of March; the first of the year. Both the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies had high expectations, and the winner of the series was sure to get a boost both in the polls and from any baseball fans tuning in.
That turned out to be Florida. It wasn't a sweep, but the Aggies were taken down just as quickly as their conference slate began. And the biggest culprit of the Gators' home success?
Caglianone.
In three games, the junior first-baseman scored three times — two of which were home runs in the same game — to help Florida overcome Texas A&M and start 1-0 in SEC series play, despite some of Schlossnagle's best tactics.
“We tried ... four outfielders," the Aggies' coach said about his attempts to stop one of the league's best hitters. " It really doesn’t matter. “If he hits it in the air, it’s going to go over the fence most of the time."
In addition to strong batting, Caglianone also put forth a stellar effort on first base, preventing the Aggies from benefitting from errors. His well-rounded skillset is a big reason for his high draft stock in the MLB, but also why he's earned the respect of Schlossnagle.
"I don’t know Jac, and I have a lot of admiration for him," Schlossnagle said. "He’s the best defensive first baseman I’ve ever seen in college baseball. It’s not close."
The Aggies will certainly have their hands full Saturday evening when Caglianone steps up to bat. As it stands, only Georgia's Charlie Condon has more home runs than the Gators' star, but with the Bulldogs eliminated, Caglianone is the biggest threat at the plate.
So, Schlossnagle and company might just have to accept their fate if he were to get a good swing on a pitch. But, that being said, there is one method of slowing him — and Florida — down that they'll have to be mindful of.
“He’s a great player, right? It is what it is,” Schlossnagle said of Caglianone's chances of hitting a home run. “I think the key ... just make sure there’s nobody on base. That’s the key.
"Make sure there’s nobody on base.”
One solo home run is miles better than a two, three or four-shot score, so, if Caglianone is going to score, the Aggies want to make sure he's alone. Certainly a unique approach, but if it works, it could be a smart move. It speaks to the level of Caglianone's talent, but also the confidence of the Aggies.
They aren't going to move mountains to face a player, even if it's Jac Caglianone. They're just going to play their brand of baseball and look to secure a win in Omaha.
“Death, taxes, and Florida in Omaha," Schlossnagle concluded. "Those are three things you can pretty much count on. Cags is — you can only control so much. So, just try to have him hit with nobody on.”
First pitch of the Aggies' first matchup against the Gators is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST.