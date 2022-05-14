Skip to main content

CBS Sports Ranks Aggies No. 7 in Post-Spring Top 25

The Aggies continue to gain high marks from national outlets ahead of the 2022 season

The Texas A&M Aggies may have lost a plethora of talent to the NFL, but there is still an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the ball left on campus. 

As a result, media outlets across the nation have increasingly high expectations for Fisher and Co. heading into next season.

Most recently, the Aggies found themselves with high marks in yet another way-too-early top-25 poll, this time, from CBS Sports.

AGGIES
NFL
NFL

Here is what CBS had to say about the Aggies:

7. Texas A&M 

The Aggies are going to be good, really good. Just not good enough. They can't be while still searching for a playoff-worthy quarterback in Jimbo Fisher's fifth season. The 2022 recruiting class might be the best ever, but someone has to tell me how many of those five-stars are going to be difference makers in the SEC West as true freshmen. The Aggies are going to be really good, not great in 2022. Way-too-early ranking: 5

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

AGGIES
Play
News

CBS Sports Ranks Aggies No. 7 in Post-Spring Top 25

The Aggies continue to gain high marks from national outlets ahead of the 2022 season

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
12345
Play
Baseball

Aggies Rally Late for Win over Mississippi State

Texas A&M overcame a 7-4 deficit with a seventh-inning rally for an 8-7 victory in College Station.

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 5.38.11 PM
Play
Men's Basketball

Aggies Land Commitment From Wichita State Transfer Dexter Dennis

The Aggies landed a talented transfer from Wichita State

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago

CBS' The full top-10 consisted of Alabama at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4, Baylor at No. 5, Michigan at No. 6, Texas A&M at No. 7, Notre Dame at No. 8, Utah at No. 9 and Arkansas at No. 10.

The SEC had five total teams in the Top 25, with Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss (No. 13), and Tennessee (No. 15) filling out the ranks.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M 

AGGIES
News

CBS Sports Ranks Aggies No. 7 in Post-Spring Top 25

By Matt Galatzan1 minute ago
12345
Baseball

Aggies Rally Late for Win over Mississippi State

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-13 at 5.38.11 PM
Men's Basketball

Aggies Land Commitment From Wichita State Transfer Dexter Dennis

By Matt Galatzan20 hours ago
USATSI_13702628
Football

Former Texas A&M WR Quartney Davis Tries Out For Houston Texans

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
34567
Baseball

Texas A&M Ready To Take On Defending CWS Champs Mississippi State In Home Finale

By Cole ThompsonMay 13, 2022
Texas_A_M_220419_1414_LeslieWhite
News

Texas A&M Men To Host Men’s Golf Regional

By Matthew PostinsMay 13, 2022
jimbo
Football

Five Years Later: Regrading the Jimbo Fisher Hire

By Timm HammMay 12, 2022
234
Baseball

NCAA Tournament Watch: Aggies Set to Host A Regional?

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 12, 2022