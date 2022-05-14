CBS Sports Ranks Aggies No. 7 in Post-Spring Top 25

The Texas A&M Aggies may have lost a plethora of talent to the NFL, but there is still an abundance of playmakers on both sides of the ball left on campus.

As a result, media outlets across the nation have increasingly high expectations for Fisher and Co. heading into next season.

Most recently, the Aggies found themselves with high marks in yet another way-too-early top-25 poll, this time, from CBS Sports.

Here is what CBS had to say about the Aggies:

7. Texas A&M The Aggies are going to be good, really good. Just not good enough. They can't be while still searching for a playoff-worthy quarterback in Jimbo Fisher's fifth season. The 2022 recruiting class might be the best ever, but someone has to tell me how many of those five-stars are going to be difference makers in the SEC West as true freshmen. The Aggies are going to be really good, not great in 2022. Way-too-early ranking: 5

CBS' The full top-10 consisted of Alabama at No. 1, Ohio State at No. 2, Georgia at No. 3, Oklahoma at No. 4, Baylor at No. 5, Michigan at No. 6, Texas A&M at No. 7, Notre Dame at No. 8, Utah at No. 9 and Arkansas at No. 10.

The SEC had five total teams in the Top 25, with Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss (No. 13), and Tennessee (No. 15) filling out the ranks.

