Is Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Still A Top-10 Coach Entering 2022?

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is paid to be a top 10 coach in college football. Is he though after a lackluster season in 2021?

Fisher was expected to bring the Aggies to prominence when hired away from Florida State in 2018. Since then, he's posted a 34-14 record in fours seasons, with his best year coming during a COVID-19 shortened schedule at 9-1.

This was a question recently brought up by The Athletic on its latest podcast. Perhaps no longer a consensus top-five name in the game, the website has Fisher remaining still in the top 10 at No. 7.

Recruiting, especially in the Class of 2022, has been amazing for Fisher. On the field, it’s been more of a mixed bag. In the pandemic year of 2020, the Aggies went 9-1 and finished No. 4. His other three seasons are rather meh, 25-13 overall and 13-11 in SEC play. He did win a national title at FSU and had four top-10 seasons, although his program was backsliding badly after that run. - Bruce Feldman

Fisher, 56, will have to produce better results in 2022 following his record-setting recruiting class. Some of the concerns last season could be due to youth in specific positions adjusting to college speed.

The Aggies replaced four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond with Haynes King in Week 1. King, who is now fighting to remain the starter, suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 2, leading to Zach Calzada taking over for the remainder of the season.

A&M also replaced four starting offensive linemen from the 2020 campaign. The defense, however, remained a top 10 unit under coordinator Mike Elko. This year, the Aggies will be replacing all four starters on their defensive line, along with linebacker Aaron Hansford and safety Leon O'Neal.

Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart come in as the top three coaches. All three — like Fisher — have won a national title, with Swinney and Saban commanding the College Football Playoffs since its inauguration in 2014.

Ohio State's Ryan Day was slated in at No. 4 following his success replacing Urban Meyer. In four seasons, the Buckeyes have posted a 34-4 record under his direction and are 23-1 in Big Ten play.

Former Notre Dame and current LSU coach Brian Kelly took the No. 5 spot while former Oklahoma and now USC coach Lincoln Riley comes in at No. 6. Just behind Fisher to round out the top 10 are Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Penn State's James Franklin and Cincinnati's Luke Fickell.

The Aggies will open the season on Sept. 3 at Kyle Field against Sam Houston State.

