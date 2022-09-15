Skip to main content

Aggies DB Demani Richardson Details How He Won't Let App State Loss Go to Waste

Richardson and the Aggies have two choices.

The Texas A&M Aggies have two choices. 

1). They can sit around and feel sorry for themselves after Saturday’s disappointing 17-14 loss at home to the unranked Appalachian State Mountaineers. 

2) They can use the fuel to add to their fire. 

 A&M defensive back Demani Richardson is choosing the latter. 

"We just have to move one from App State and let it be a lesson," he said. 

Headed into one of the games of the week against the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field, the Aggies will need to listen to Richardson's advice if they want to get anywhere close to a ranked non-conference win at home. 

If they don't, then Miami quarter Tyler Van Dyke could shred the Aggies' secondary. This won't be an easy defense for the Canes to score on, but if the team-wide attitude in College Station remains the way Richardson and receiver Ainias Smith have described it, then A&M could be in for more disappointment Saturday. 

Richardson admitted that he feels there's a handful of Aggies that aren't displaying the proper mental approach that is required from a team with championship-winning aspirations. 

"I feel like guys could buy in more as a whole," Richardson said. "Guys are starting to get on board, but it can definitely be more of a significant number of players. But I just feel like we have to just do a better job as leaders, and coaches. Everybody needs to buy in more." 

Buy-in doesn't happen overnight. But for the Aggies' sake, they'll need for certain players on the team to get their head on straight headed into what should be a thrilling matchup with the Canes.

Saturday's kickoff is set for 8 p.m. C.T. 

