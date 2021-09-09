Aggies Gain Back Top Cornerback For Road Trip To Colorado

Mike Elko's defense is getting stronger by the day.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced Wednesday that veteran cornerback Myles Jones has returned to practice and is at near full strength. The No. 5 Aggies will hit the road Saturday to face off against former Big 12 rival Colorado in Denver.

Jones, a fifth-year senior from Magnolia, did not play in the team's 41-10 season opener against Kent State due to a lingering injury suffered in fall camp. Fisher did not disclose the injury prior to announcing his return.

In his place, the Aggies used senior Brian George for the majority of the game. Both freshmen Deuce Harmon and Tyreek Chapell also saw reps with the second-team defense on the perimeter and in the nickel.

“Myles is a very important part of what we do, not only defensively but he’s one of our team leaders,” Fisher told reporters during Wednesday’s weekly SEC teleconference. “He’s a very high character, high-quality guy.”

A three-year starter for the Aggies, Jones is the veteran of Elko's secondary. He's played in 47 games over the past four seasons — starting in over 20 outings since 2018. Last season, he recorded 39 tackles, two tackles for losses, five pass deflections, and one interception on the Aggies' way to a 9-1 record.

Fisher also mentioned the status of former five-star receiver Demond Demas. The 2020 top recruit missed part of fall camp due to a foot injury. Demas returned to practice late in July, but still is adjusting to the offense and building a rapport with either Haynes King or Zach Calzada.

“He just got back to practice about two weeks before the first game,” Fisher said. “He played in some of the (Kent State) game, was ready to play, and was willing. … He’s doing fine. … Demas is doing nothing wrong, he’s playing well and learning well.”

The 6-3 wide receiver is expected to contribute as a vertical threat for the offense along with junior Caleb Chapman. Chapman, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 last season against Florida, recorded a 51-yard catch in the third quarter from King to put the Aggies inside the Golden Flashes territory.

Fisher stated multiple times that the veteranship no longer is essential to start. That lies in the sense of production. Should Demas — who last played meaningful snaps in 2019 due to a UIL eligibility waiver being declined — still struggle in practice, his snaps on Saturdays could be limited.

“You want to keep everybody happy, but it’s about competition,” Fisher said. “Not saying (only concerning Demas) but you have to earn your right to play, no matter what position you play or who you are.”

