Cause For Concern? Colorado Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

The Buffaloes defense might be stronger than the Golden Flashes in Week 2

Texas A&M is fresh off a win against Kent State. Can they go 2-0 at Mile High?

The No. 5 Aggies will travel to Denver to face off against Colorado and Empower Field. What was supposed to be a home vs. home series now moves to a winner-take-all format following the aftermath of COVID-19 and the 2020 season.

Under the direction of new defensive coordinator Chris Wilson, the Buffaloes finished 4-2 in the first season under Karl Dorrell. This fall, they returned seven defensive starters, but also added a plethora of new names via the transfer portal, including linebackers Robert Barnes (Oklahoma) and Jack Lamb (Notre Dame) and defensive end Blayne Toll (Arkansas).

A 35-7 win over the likes of Northern Colorado won't move the needle much, especially when allowing 256 yards of offense against an FCS program. Still, the Aggies can't expect any defense to give them favors just because they struggled in certain areas the week before.

Here's a look at several names A&M should be scouting before Saturday.

LB Nate Landman

A fifth-year linebacker, this is the heart and soul of the Buffaloes defense. Landman could be on an NFL roster right now preparing for the regular-season opener Sunday. Instead, he elected to return for one last go-around.

A three-year starter, Landman recorded back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons. As the MIKE backer, he calls the plays up the middle and gets the defense set in the formation. As a 3-4 base scheme, his role is to play the run first.

The Aggies last week rushed for over 250 yards thanks to Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller. With a new offensive line, Landman could take advantage and stuff either behind the line of scrimmage, forcing Haynes King to pass.

CB Mekhi Blackmon

A&M could be looking to extend the vertical passing attack Saturday thanks to the altitude. They'll have a favorable matchup with Caleb Chapman back at full strength from a torn ACL.

Blackmon should be the one covering him deep. That could be alarming if the turnovers continue to pile up.

Blackmon picked off Dylan McCaffrey inside the red zone in the season opener, stopping the Bears from scoring just before halftime. As a one-year starter, he also has experience playing larger-framed receivers with the ability to go long.

Chapman is still looking to prove he can produce at a constant level. The same could be said about former five-star Demond Demas. If King is committing turnovers, Blackmon likely is the one causing them.

S Chris Miller

Maybe Miller is a one-game wonder against Northern Colorado. After all, he's only been showing glimpses of potential since arriving in Boulder back in 2017.

Miller has appeared in only 12 games due to numerous injuries, including a torn ACL, fractured thumb, torn hamstring, and two shoulder injuries. However, in his first game of the new campaign, he did a little bit of everything. From coverage to playing the run, No. 0 was all over the field.

Miller finished with a team-high four tackles on the way to a win. He also played more near the line of scrimmage and in a zone scheme against the pass. With an emphasis on running the ball, expect him to play more of a linebacker-type role in stopping Achane and Spiller at the line of scrimmage.

Maybe at that point, Jimbo Fisher elects to trust the passing attack with King?

