Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher: I'm Happy To Be Here

Now inked to a new deal, Jimbo Fisher is happy to be in Aggieland

Jimbo Fisher might have been born in West Virginia, but he fits just fine in Texas. His personality is big like the state motto. So is the way he holds Texas A&M to a certain standard.

Now, Fisher is here to stay for the long haul, and the Aggie fanbase couldn't be happier.

Fisher agreed to terms on a new deal Wednesday that will keep him in College Station through 2031. His salary, which currently sits at $7.5 million, will expand to $9.1 following the 2021 season, making him the second-highest-paid head coach on college football behind Alabama's Nick Saban.

It's not as if Fisher was leaving in the near future. Currently, he enters the fourth year of his 10-year, $75 million deal signed back in 2017.

However, after one of the best seasons in program history, A&M isn't taking any chances of losing their man. And Fisher? He's glad the 12th Man took a chance on him.

READ MORE: Is Jimbo Fisher Worth His Extension?

"Everything here is such in line," Fisher said Wednesday night on the Jimbo Fisher Show in College Station. "They see as one, they be as one, and they understand their commitment to everything that goes on and I can't thank them enough. I'm very humbled by what they have done."

Fisher is coming off a 9-1 season that ended in a victory over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. Last season marked the highest final AP ranking since the Aggies hoisted a national title in 1939.

Players are bought into the culture he's formed during his three-year run as the head coach. It continues to show in the recruiting cycle. Outside of the 2018 class, Fisher and the Aggies have finished top-10 every season.

Entering the season, they rank No. 9 for the class of 2022.

Currently, the Aggies enter the new season ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll. They'll take on the likes of Kent State at home to kick off the year on Saturday, but calendars are circled for a different date.

Texas A&M will play host to Alabama on October 9. Both teams are expected to contend for the College Football Playoff, but the loser likely climbs a tougher hill on the road to glory.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Officially Inks Fisher Through 2031

Things won't be easy for Fisher either as he looks to finally take down the like of his former head coach in Nick Saban. Currently, he's is 0-4 all-time against the Crimson Tide coach.

Against former assistants, Saban remains a perfect 23-0.

The boosters believe that Fisher is "the guy" to lead A&M back to a national title. Heck, they believed it so much back in 2017, they offered him a deal fully guaranteed, and a decade to bring glory back to the 12th Man fanbase.

That starts by beating Alabama, and the pressure is now on the clock.

So far, his 26-10 record could be the start of something promising in Aggieland. Fisher has no intention of leaving the Lone Star State anytime soon, either.

"I'm very happy to be here and I hope to be here for a long long time," Fisher said.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: A&M Offers 2025 OL Out Of Tennessee

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here