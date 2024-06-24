Aggies Land Commitment From 3-Star WR Tristan Norman
The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest teams in the nation in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
On Monday, that continued to be the case, with the Aggies landing a commitment from three-star Carver (Montgomery, AL) wide receiver Tristan Norman.
Norman, who is coming off of an official visit to College Station over the weekend, picked the Aggies over offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and West Virginia, among many others.
Last season with Carver, Norman was a dominant force, catching 44 passes for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior. The 6-foot, 167-pound speedster also clocked a 4.58 forty-yard dash, 4.19 shuttle and 9-6 broad jump, with a measured wingspan of 75.50 inches in June of 2023, per 247 Sports.
As it stands, Norman ranks as the No. 490 overall player, No. 77 wide receiver and No. 25 player in Alabama, per the On3 Industry Ranking. 247Sports has the highest grade on Norman thus far, rating him as the No. 67 wide receiver and No. 22 player in Alabama.
With his commitment, Norman now becomes the first receiver to pledge for Mike Elko in the 2025 class, which currently consists of 15 recruits. Among the other offensive pledges for Elko include five-star QB Husan Longstreet, four-star running back Deondrae Riden, four-star interior offensive linemen Marcus Garcia and Connor Carty, four-star offensive tackle Jonte Newman, and three-star interior linemen Tyler Thomas and Joshua Moses.
The Aggies also now hold the No. 9 overall recruiting class in the nation, and the No. 5 class in the SEC, per the On3 Team Recruiting Rankings.