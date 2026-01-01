Should Texas A&M Go Back to the Group of 5 For Its Cashius Howell Replacement?

Before attending Texas A&M and becoming one of the most dominant edge rushers in football in 2025, Cashius Howell made a name for himself at Bowling Green.

Now representing the Aggies, he will be entering the 2026 NFL Draft and leaving Texas A&M with a glaring hole at defensive end.

If the Aggies were to follow the Cashius Howell formula and target a Group of 5 edge, here are five players that should be on their radar.

The Cashius Howell Method

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Howell attended Bowling Green for three seasons, eventually earning all-conference nod while leading the MAC in sacks. Howell then transferred to Texas A&M, where he continued his dominance.

“Texas A&M gave me the opportunity to grow — not only as a football player, but as a man,” Howell wrote. “Wearing the maroon and white while representing the 12th Man has truly been an honor.”

Howell has been one of the major parts of Mike Elko’s rebuild in Aggieland. Losing Howell is a massive blow, but it is an indicator of a healthy program and an indicator of heading into year three.

”I’d like to thank everyone who has supported throughout my time in College Station,” Howell said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without my faith in God and the support from my family, coaches, teammates, support staff and the incredible Aggie fan base.

Adam Trick, Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks linebacker Adam Trick (20) celebrates after defeating the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At Miami (OH), Trick recorded 59 total tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception as a bright spot on the Redhawks’ defensive front. As an undersized MAC guy, he almost exactly fills the Howell blueprint.

J’Mond Tapp, Southern Miss

Tapp may have some of the most impressive numbers out of a Group of 5 defensive lineman in recent memory. He logged 70 tackles and 7.5 sacks. Looking to make a jump to the Power 5 level, Tapp would be an intruiging addition to the Aggies’ defensive line.

Bruno Dall

Dall seems like he would be more of a project for Texas A&M, but he is still a solid option. With the Akron Zips, Dall recorded 44 tackles and four sacks. With coach ERob back in the fold, Dall could become a monster in Texas A&M’s system.

The Aggies will have plenty of work to do before the 2026 season after the departures and coaching changes, but it seems like Elko will be making the right desicions to right the ship.