Texas A&M Loses Talented Cornerback to Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies continued their trend of losing pieces on the defensive side of the ball, now with another player opting to enter the transfer portal, marking another loss to their secondary pieces for the future.

Talented freshman cornerback Cobey Sellers has announced his intentions to depart from College Station and enter his name into the portal, according to Pete Nakos of On3. He marks the seventh member of the Aggies' defense to enter the transfer portal so far this cycle.

While still a freshman and primarily a depth player, Sellers played a key role in the 2025 recruiting cycle, the first under head coach Mike Elko.

One and Gone

Nov 22, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field before a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images | Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Sellers spent just one season in College Station before opting to try his hand somewhere else, and while he didn't see much action, appearing in just one game on the season against the Samford Bulldogs, the Houston native did spend time developing under the direction of Elko.

He was a highly recruited prospect out of powerhouse high school Shadow Creek. Ranked a four-star recruit by all primary recruiting sources, he was the number 280 overall recruit according to the Rivals Industry rankings, which compile all sources into a single composite ranking.

Sellers was electric in high school, posting fantastic numbers in track as well, including placing second in TAPPS 5A 110-meter hurdle finals. When he was at Fort Bend (Texas) Christian Academy as a sophomore, he also placed second in the TAPPS 5A 110-meter hurdle finals before transferring to Shadow Creek. Once at Shadow Creek, he played defense the first half of his junior season, compiling 12 tackles and forcing a fumble, before switching to quarterback in the latter half and throwing for 956 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only one interception.

"A combination of size, length, and athleticism makes him a promising press-man corner. Foot speed is evident battling wide receivers off the line of scrimmage," Hudson Standish of 247Sports said about Sellers. "Effectively can mirror in coverage and stay on top of wideouts deeper into the route. Experience at quarterback translates to the other side of the ball, which helps Sellers as a zone defender reading eyes and breaking quickly into passing lanes. Willing run defender who also flashes physicality defending screens on the outside. Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter at the Power Four level with NFL Draft upside if he can keep progressing.

Sellers makes the 10th player to depart from the Aggies so far this cycle, and he will have until Jan. 16, when the portal closes, to find a new home for the 2026 season.

