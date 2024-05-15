Aggies Men's Hoops: SEC Opponents Revealed for Buzz Williams' Squad
Six months ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies' season opener, their SEC opponents and locations have been officially revealed.
The Aggies have a few transfers as well as returning stars to round out a roster hoping to make noise in the new-look SEC, and while no games have been played, there is plenty to look forward to for Buzz Williams and company as two new opponents are entering the fold.
Here are the home and away opponents, listed in no particular order:
Texas A&M to host:
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- Georgia Bulldogs
- LSU Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Texas Longhorns
- Vanderbilt Commodores
Texas A&M to visit:
- Florida Gators
- Kentucky Wildcats
- LSU Tigers
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Texas Longhorns
A home-and-home with Texas is certainly the standout pairing from the list, as the Aggies have played their long-time rivals in seasons past, but it's been quite some time since those games have counted toward conference record.
Adding on two matchups each against Oklahoma and LSU makes for an interesting conference stretch as well, while on-off matchups against teams like Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama will be especially important as it'll be the lone chance to face off against strong or up-and-coming squads.
No matter their opponents, however, Williams remained firm in his stance of pride toward his team in their ability to play regardless of the situation last season.
"I think our group was steadfast," he said. "Whether it was an injury, a suspension, hard schedule, winning streak, losing streak, on the bubble, not on the bubble."
The Aggies won't have a cake-walk of a season by any means — adding new opponents in conference play does have a role in that — but their schedule is also winnable. They'll certainly be looking to make noise once again this season with hopes of returning to the Big Dance.
Now, they know where they're going. So it's all about preparation from here.