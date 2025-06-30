Former Texas A&M Aggie Ranks No. 15 On Seattle Mariners Top Prospects List
Former Texas A&M pitcher Brandyn Garcia currently ranks as the No. 15 prospect of the Seattle Mariners. Garcia, who recently got his promotion to Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers, has made his way up the prospect list, ranking as No. 15, and being the only left-handed pitcher in the top fifteen.
Garcia, the 25-year-old left-handed pitcher from Newport, Rhode Island, has had a successful Minor League career thus far, as he recently got his promotion to Triple-A, making it one step closer to the big leagues.
Before being drafted in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft, Garcia started his college baseball career at Quinnipiac University in 2020. Garcia had some uneven seasons in his time at Quinnipiac, compiling an overall 5-13 record with a 6.09 ERA in 24 appearances.
He got the chance to head down to Texas A&M to finish his collegiate career in 2023, in which he finished the season with a 5.56 ERA in 27 appearances with a 3-3 record through 43.2 innings pitched.
Garcia declared for the 2023 MLB Draft, and solely off on his stats, he wouldn't be your typical pitcher to draft. Going into round 11, Garcia heard his name called as the overall 337th pick by the Seattle Mariners, as he knew it was time to amp up his pitching game.
Heading To The Minors
In his first season at the Minor League level, Garcia started his career in Single-A with the Modesto Nuts and finished with a 0-1 record across six appearances with a career low ERA of 2.57. Garcia was quickly called up to High-A at the beginning of the 2024 season.
With the Everett AquaSox, Garcia certainly got in his groove as he posted a 6-0 record in 14 appearances, including 12 starts, pitching 68.1 innings with an impressive 1.84 ERA. He was able to record 85 strikeouts compared to just 26 walks, quickly continuing to move his way up to Double-A.
After a remarkable season in High-A, the Mariners sent the lefty up to the Arkansas Travelers in Double-A to see if his pitching was just as good at a higher level. In 2024, Garcia posted a 0-2 record with the Travelers with 13 starts, but kept an impressive ERA at 2.83 across 47.2 innings.
Garcia remained in Double-A in 2025, improving to a 4-4 record across 24 games, before he was called up to Triple-A. His time in Triple-A has certainly been short, but during his 1.1 innings pitched with the Tacoma Rainiers, Garcia recorded two strikeouts, gave up two hits, and one run across two appearances.