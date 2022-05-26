Texas A&M Golf Takes Aim at NCAA Men’s Championships

Texas A&M will play in the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships for the first time since 2019 when the Aggies tee off in the first round at Grayhawk Golf Club on Friday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Aggies have played in the NCAA Championships 33 times but haven’t won a national crown since 2009. The Aggies are out to advance to match play for the first time since 2019, which would allow them to compete for the team title.

The Texas A&M women just wrapped up a run to the semifinals of match play at Grayhawk on Tuesday.

The Aggies advanced thanks to a third-place finish at the Bryan Regional, which they hosted at Traditions Club. The Aggies wrapped up the event with their worst 18-hole score, a 6-over-par 294. But thanks to great play in the first two rounds, it was still more than enough to advance. Texas A&M finished at 4-under-par for the 54-hole event.

William Paysee was a big reason the Aggies advanced. He held a share of the individual lead after two rounds, but a final-round 77 derailed his chances of the individual crown. Still, he finished in a tie for 12th at 215.

Teammate Walker Lee ended up with the best 54-hole score for the Aggies at 212, on the strength of a final-round 71.

Daniel Rodrigues finished in a tie for 20th after a final-round 70, which was his best round of the event. Sam Bennett dropped into a tie for 29th after a 77, and Phichaksn Maichon shot a 76 and finished in a tie for 36th.

After 54 holes at Grayhawk, the field will be cut to the Top 15 teams on Sunday night. The Top 15 will advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. After Monday’s fourth round, the field will be cut to the Top 8 and those teams will advance to match play to determine the team championship.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played on Tuesday, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday.

