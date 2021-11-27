When looking for consistency on the football field, look no further than Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

The Cyclones running back rushed for 242 yards on 18 carries and recorded four touchdowns (three scores on the ground). He averaged 13.4 yard per carry in an Iowa State 48–14 massacre of TCU in its season finale.

In his performance, Hall set a new NCAA record, becoming the first running back to rush for a touchdown in 24 consecutive games.

During the second quarter, Hall sprinted 39 yards to give him his 24th score. He broke the previous record of former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett, who rushed for a touchdown in 23 consecutive games between 1968 to 1970.

Hall, a junior, also set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns in the Cyclones' victory on Friday. Hall's last game without a rushing touchdown was on Dec. 28, 2019, when Iowa State suffered a 33–9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.

Hall finished the season with 1,230 yards on 235 carries and 21 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He recorded his second consecutive season with 20 rushing touchdowns and now sits with 50 touchdowns on the ground through 36 games.

More College Football Coverage: