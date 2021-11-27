Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Breece Hall Sets NCAA Record With a Rushing Touchdown in 24 Consecutive Games

Author:

When looking for consistency on the football field, look no further than Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

The Cyclones running back rushed for 242 yards on 18 carries and recorded four touchdowns (three scores on the ground). He averaged 13.4 yard per carry in an Iowa State 48–14 massacre of TCU in its season finale. 

In his performance, Hall set a new NCAA record, becoming the first running back to rush for a touchdown in 24 consecutive games.

SI Recommends

During the second quarter, Hall sprinted 39 yards to give him his 24th score. He broke the previous record of former Arkansas running back Bill Burnett, who rushed for a touchdown in 23 consecutive games between 1968 to 1970. 

Hall, a junior, also set career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns in the Cyclones' victory on Friday. Hall's last game without a rushing touchdown was on Dec. 28, 2019, when Iowa State suffered a 33–9 loss to Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl. 

Hall finished the season with 1,230 yards on 235 carries and 21 touchdowns while averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He recorded his second consecutive season with 20 rushing touchdowns and now sits with 50 touchdowns on the ground through 36 games.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Isaiah Stewart
NBA

Isaiah Stewart Addresses LeBron Incident for Final Time

"I didn't feel like it was an accident. But this is my last time addressing it."

Nov 6, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson reacts in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Wake Forest, Dave Clawson Agree on Long-Term Extension

With a win over Boston College, the Demon Deacons can secure a spot in the conference championship game.

Nov 24, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) talks to the ball boys on a time out against Washington Wizards during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Zion Williamson Cleared for Basketball Activities

The former Duke standout has yet to make his 2021-22 season debut.

Sonny Dykes
College Football

Report: SMU's Sonny Dykes to Become Next TCU Football Coach

The Horned Frogs have reportedly found their next football coach.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

Scott Frost
College Football

Huskers Becomes First Team to Lose Nine Games By Single Digits

The struggles and woes for the Huskers continued in their loss to Iowa.

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz motions to players before a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Ferentz Gets Emotional After Iowa's Comeback vs. Nebraska

Down 21–9 at the beginning of the fourth, the Hawkeyes scored 19 unanswered points for the win.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost
College Football

Nebraska Mocked Mercilessly for Blown 21–6 Lead to Iowa

The Huskers were outscored 19–0 in the fourth quarter.