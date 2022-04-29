Texans Select Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green With No. 15 Pick in NFL Draft

Former Texas A&M Aggies star Kenyon Green has long been projected as a first-round NFL Talent, and on Thursday night, that dream finally became a reality.

With the No. 15 overall pick, Green was selected by the Houston Texans, giving Davis Mills and Pep Hamilton an immediate plug and play offensive line talent that can play multiple positions.

Green now joins Derek Stingley Jr. as the second player selected by the Texans in the first round, following their trade back with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Green becomes the first of a long list of A&M players who are expected to be taken in throughout the weekend, including Isaiah Spiller, DeMarvin Leal, and Leon O'Neal. Along with Green, defensive linemen DeMarvin Leal and Jayden Peevy, running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, and defensive back Leon O'Neal, Jr have declared. Other, including Michael Clemons, are expected to do the same. Green (6-4, 325) played both tackle and guard spots on the offensive line out of necessity in 2021, as the position group was hampered by inexperience and injuries. USA Today Sports That opened the door for Green to show his versatility and willingness to adapt. Both are valuable traits in the NFL, especially on the offensive line. Green has started every game since coming to Texas A&M, showcasing his durability. A preseason All-American, Green was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week three times this season.

You can view NFL Draft Bible's full scouting report of Green here: