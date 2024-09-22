Aggies OL Carted To Locker Room With Injury

All Aggies

Matt Galatzan

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The injuries continue to mount for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Early in the second quarter vs. the Bowling Green Falcons, guard TJ Shanahan went down with what appeared to be a lower body injury.

After being down on the field in pain and undergoing evaluation, Shanahan was unable to head to head to the locker room under his own power, and carted was off of the field by Aggies medical staff.

It is unclear whether or not he will be able return to the game.

One of the more heavily recruited offensive linemen in the 2023 class, Shanahan came to the Aggies as a consensus four-star recruit, and the No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country per Rivals.com.

He was offered by the Aggies in January 2021 and had taken visits to Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Miami, Georgia, UCF, and a host of other programs throughout the last year.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising junior had also been pursued and recruited by Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford, USC, Wisconsin, and West Virginia among many others. 

Shanahan was coming off of a suspension after being arrested on charges of minor in possession of alcohol and failure to identify.

Shanahan has appeared in multiple games over the last two seasons with the Aggies, including this year's season opener vs. Notre Dame. With the season-ending injury to Mark Nabou, he was on track to become a valuable depth piece along the front.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

