Aggies Recruiting: Texas A&M On Short List for 2025 5-Star Cornerback Dijon Lee Jr

As his commitment decision looms, five-star cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. has named four schools to his short list, including the Texas A&M Aggies among others like Alabama, Georgia and Washington.

Sep 9, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Elko looks on before a game. / James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
COLLEGE STATION — The five-star California cornerback is still making his commitment decision for 2025, but the Texas A&M Aggies are on Dijon Lee Jr.'s short list.

In a class featuring 11 other recruits, the Aggies are certainly getting a head start on their recruiting endeavors, and adding Lee Jr. would certainly be a plus. Hailing from Mission Viejo, the cornerback stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 185 pounds.

He'd add some size in the Aggies' secondary and to their defense as a whole, which given Mike Elko's personal leanings, is a good thing. Texas A&M could develop the young prospect into a defensive anchor if it plays its cards right.

"(Lee Jr. is) a fluid and long-limbed corner prospect who can turn and mirror wide receivers at the highest level," the five-star's scouting report reads. "(He) tested well in explosive drills during camp settings. Testing translates to the track as well jumping 20-foot-10 in the long jump and 44-foot-6 in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. ... Upside is tremendous."

In order to reap the benefits of Lee Jr.'s talents, however, the Aggies will first have to convince him to bring them to College Station. Luckily for them, he's placed the program on his short list of four schools, including Washington, Alabama and Georgia.

Texas A&M has some work to do in order to make Lee Jr. the first five-star of its 2025 recruiting class, especially knowing it's competing against three schools who have all made the College Football Playoff within the last two seasons, but landing him certainly isn't far-fetched.

It's just a matter of whether he feels at home in Aggieland.

