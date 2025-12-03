Texas A&M In Major Danger of Losing OC Collin Klein to Former Big 12 Rival: REPORT

With all of the recruitment news breaking on this Early National Signing Day, the Aggies have something else to focus on.

Texas A&M is in the midst of one of the best seasons it has had in over 30 years. Aggie fans have come to demand success, but teams of the past have often underachieved, earning the nickname “Texas 8-4.” This season, Texas A&M has snapped that stigma on its way to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance after posting an impressive 11-1 record. Unfortunately, when success like Texas A&M’s comes around, so do other programs looking to get a piece of the winning pie through poaching coordinators.

With Kansas State’s head coach Chris Klieman announcing his retirement on Wednesday, Ned Seaton of The Manhattan Mercury revealed that Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein would be filling the Wildcats’ now-vacant head role.

ESPN has also reported that discussions have been had between Klein and Kansas State, but that nothing has been finalized.

Where Would Collin Klein’s Departure Leave Texas A&M?

From left Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Collin Klein , Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel and Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Manti Te'o pose for a photo with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference before the announcement of the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner at the Marriott Marquis in downtown New York City. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is a defensive mastermind, so a lot of what the Aggies have done on the offensive side of the football comes down to Klein. Under Klein’s direction, the 2025 Texas A&M offense amassed 36.3 points per game, 3,141 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 2,312 rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns and 454.4 total yards per game, which is 20th in all of college football.

Klein was instrumental in attracting dynamic transfer portal playmakers like wide receivers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver and putting them in positions to gash opposing defenses.

Luckily for the Aggies, Klein will continue as offensive coordinator through the team’s College Football Playoff run and will continue to call plays, per TexAgs’ Billy Liucci. Liucci also revealed that Klein was USF’s first pick before Klieman’s retirement became a reality. USF ultimately went with Alex Golesh as its next head coach once learning of the impending retirement.

With the news of Klein’s departure coming out on Early National Signing Day, commits who have not yet signed could end up rethinking their decision based on the emerging news. The Aggies have some explosive offensive playmakers set to come to Aggieland within the next few seasons, but that could all be up in the air now.

Klein returning to Kansas State would be a homecoming that could have been expected. From 2008-2012, Klein played quarterback for the Wildcats and was named the team’s starter in 2011. Over his career, he tallied 4,573 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also a threat with his legs, posting 2,455 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns. In 2012, he stood next to Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel and Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o.

Shortly after his playing career, Klein would embark on his coaching journey, working his way up Kansas State’s coaching ranks before accepting the Texas A&M offensive coordinator position in 2024.

Texas A&M is now likely back on the clock to find its next offensive play-caller.