Texas A&M In Good Spot Heading Into SEC Tournament

The Aggies are one of four teams with a bye in the SEC Tournament

The 2022 SEC Tournament will begin this week in Hoover, Ala. The 12 programs meeting at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium are shooting for a conference title and hoping to strengthen their chances to make the NCAA tournament. 

No. 6 Texas A&M will have to wait until Wednesday to play. Thanks to the 12-5 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, the SEC West champion Aggies (35-17, 19-11) will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and get a bye.

The SEC Tournament is scheduled to start with No. 6 seed Georgia vs. No. 11 seed Alabama starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The first round of the series will be a single-elimination matchup before moving to double elimination on Wednesday. 

A&M is set to face the winner of No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 South Carolina. The Aggies did not face the Gators (35-20, 15-15) during the regular season, but won the series over the Gamecocks at Blue Bell Park. 

The Aggies tallied 33 runs off 37 hits to take the 2-1 series win. In Game 2, A&M trailed by nine entering the fifth inning, but secured the 13-12 win thanks to big innings in the fifth and eighth. 

A&M outfielder Brett Minnich secured the victory with a walkoff two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. The win also helped A&M get into the top 10 of the NCAA rankings for the first time in the Jim Schlossnagle era. 

Top-ranked Tennessee takes the No. 1 seed entering the week while Arkansas claimed the No. 3 seed. LSU, which also changed coaches with the retirement of Paul Mainieri, will also receive a bye as the No. 4 seed.

A&M is guaranteed at least two games thanks to the double-elimination rule. The Aggies are hoping to win the tournament not just to build off the historic season, but also to claim a higher seed in the national tournament. 

The Aggies are currently projected to be the No. 9 seed among all 64 teams that make the tournament. Should the standings hold, they would host the regional in College Station

First pitch for A&M Wednesday has yet to be determined as of this time.  

