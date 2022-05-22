Texas A&M In Good Spot Heading Into SEC Tournament
The 2022 SEC Tournament will begin this week in Hoover, Ala. The 12 programs meeting at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium are shooting for a conference title and hoping to strengthen their chances to make the NCAA tournament.
No. 6 Texas A&M will have to wait until Wednesday to play. Thanks to the 12-5 win at Ole Miss on Saturday, the SEC West champion Aggies (35-17, 19-11) will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and get a bye.
The SEC Tournament is scheduled to start with No. 6 seed Georgia vs. No. 11 seed Alabama starting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The first round of the series will be a single-elimination matchup before moving to double elimination on Wednesday.
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
A&M is set to face the winner of No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 South Carolina. The Aggies did not face the Gators (35-20, 15-15) during the regular season, but won the series over the Gamecocks at Blue Bell Park.
The Aggies tallied 33 runs off 37 hits to take the 2-1 series win. In Game 2, A&M trailed by nine entering the fifth inning, but secured the 13-12 win thanks to big innings in the fifth and eighth.
A&M outfielder Brett Minnich secured the victory with a walkoff two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth. The win also helped A&M get into the top 10 of the NCAA rankings for the first time in the Jim Schlossnagle era.
Texas A&M In Good Spot Heading Into SEC Tournament
The Aggies are one of four teams with a bye in the SEC Tournament
Texas A&M Wins SEC West Behind Four Home Runs
With a 12-5 victory at Ole Miss, the Aggies claimed the SEC West regular season title
Aggies Remain in Contention at NCAA Women’s Golf
Aggies drop out of second place but enter the third round able to make the 54-hole cut in stroke play
Top-ranked Tennessee takes the No. 1 seed entering the week while Arkansas claimed the No. 3 seed. LSU, which also changed coaches with the retirement of Paul Mainieri, will also receive a bye as the No. 4 seed.
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
A&M is guaranteed at least two games thanks to the double-elimination rule. The Aggies are hoping to win the tournament not just to build off the historic season, but also to claim a higher seed in the national tournament.
The Aggies are currently projected to be the No. 9 seed among all 64 teams that make the tournament. Should the standings hold, they would host the regional in College Station.
First pitch for A&M Wednesday has yet to be determined as of this time.
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here