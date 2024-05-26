Aggies vs. Longhorns Game 3 - NCAA Softball Tournament: How to Watch
The Texas Longhorns' dream season could be in tremendous jeopardy thanks to the Texas A&M Aggies.
No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 1 Texas have split the first two games of their series at the Austin Super Regional and will play the deciding game on Sunday.
In Game 1 on Friday night, Trinity Cannon batted in five runs as the Aggies surprised the Longhorns with a Game 1 6-5 win. Cannon's three-run home run in the top half of the first set the tone for the Aggies. A&M put six runs on the board before the Longhorns were able to rally late.
In Game 2, the Aggies fell 9-8 in extra innings. With Texas A&M down three runs in the seventh inning, freshman Mya Perez slammed her first-career home run to tie the game as it moved into extra innings. Texas added a run in the ninth for the win.
The Super Regionals are a best-of-three series with the highest seeded team acting as the host city. The eight winners advance to the Women's College World Series and will play a double-elimination tournament for a chance at the national championship.
The winner of the Aggies-Longhorns matchup will advance.
WHAT: Game 3, Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 1 Texas Longhorns Women's College World Series Austin Super Regional
WHEN: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 7:30 p.m. CT
WHERE: Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin, Texas (1,254)
TV: ESPN2