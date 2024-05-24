All Aggies

How 'Call of Duty' Helped Mike Elko Prepare Texas A&M For 'College Football 25' Video Game Release

EA Sports is releasing the highly-anticipated College Football 25 video game this summer, but Texas A&M Aggies coach Mike Elko is prepared for the distraction - thanks in large part to Call of Duty.

PC gaming setup with \"Call of Duty: Warzone\" on the monitor Video Games, PC setup / The Commercial Appeal, Memphis
Like it or not, video games have become a major part of today's culture.

In fact, the video game industry earned more than triple the global revenue of the movie industry and the music industry... combined.

As such, it is easy to understand how video games could find their way into a college football locker room, particularly this summer when the highly-anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 video game is set to release.

It is a game that not only has the attention of the gaming industry, but College Football fans of all ages across the United States intrenched in anticipation - including the players, who's name, image and likeness, will be featured in the game for the first time ever.

Obviously, while this is a great thing for the sport, it could also very well become a distraction for any program, including the Aggies.

Fortunately, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko has been through a similar situation before, and thanks to another popular video game franchise - Call of Duty - he and his staff will be prepared for the challenge.

"In full disclosure, because I've been a part of this before, you can't imagine how much the release of a hot new video game can impact your football team," Elko joked during an appearance at the Houston Texas A&M Club. "I remember going all the way back to when the second Call of Duty came out and it got released in October in the middle of one of our football seasons. We literally were having meetings with our defense about why it was not good to stay up until four in the morning playing Call of Duty. We had practice at 7 o'clock the next morning."

As with most other programs across the country, the vast majority of players on the roster, including stars like Conner Weigman, Taurean York, and Bryce Anderson, will be featured in the game. Which, in turn, drives the anticipation even more.

And while Elko doesn't envision spending much time playing the game himself, he is excited for his players to be a part of it, and get compensated for it.

"I don't believe that I spend much time on the sticks this summer, but with this game returning and our kids being a big part of it, I can imagine there is a lot of excitement for that game," Elko said. "It's great to see that game come back. It's great to see our players get a piece of that."

EA Sports College Football 25 is set to be released on July 19.

